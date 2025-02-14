  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rewatch Just how much of a FAT PIG is DC?

WelcometoHell

WelcometoHell

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 14, 2024
Messages
36
Reaction score
47


The people still hyping up DC as Jon Jones' hardest fight are still coping

That title belongs to either Reyes, Gustaffson, or Thiago Santos (who is someone people forget)

Thiago Santos was special

However, DC, I watched the 2nd fight, with how much time Jon had to relax and move around the ring, DC had to always stay near the center, soon as he starts chasing Jon, he's so fat Jon runs away

DC shouldn't have been a heavyweight fighter anyway, I actually think DC is one of Jones' easiest fights, people hype it up because of their rivalry but only because of how fat DC was, it qualifies as one of Jones' most dominant performances
 
He's shorter than GSP, he could've easily made 170 if he had any resistance to food.

Here he is getting dwarfed by Islam, crazy to think that if he drained himself to an extreme degree like Poatan did at 185, that DC could've made 145. DC vs Aldo back then would've been amazing.

0e1c4-17171720141889-1920.jpg
 
And yet Jones was so much of a pussy ass bitch, that he had to take steroids every time he knew he was facing DC. Can you imagine that?
 
You know, I really want to see if DC can eat an entire roasted pig in one sitting after clicking on this thread...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,420
Messages
56,897,145
Members
175,451
Latest member
MacKee

Share this page

Back
Top