The people still hyping up DC as Jon Jones' hardest fight are still coping
That title belongs to either Reyes, Gustaffson, or Thiago Santos (who is someone people forget)
Thiago Santos was special
However, DC, I watched the 2nd fight, with how much time Jon had to relax and move around the ring, DC had to always stay near the center, soon as he starts chasing Jon, he's so fat Jon runs away
DC shouldn't have been a heavyweight fighter anyway, I actually think DC is one of Jones' easiest fights, people hype it up because of their rivalry but only because of how fat DC was, it qualifies as one of Jones' most dominant performances