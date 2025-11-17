Just how insanely good is Craig Jones?

Excluding the 2nd Volk fight, Craig Jones trained Volk and JDM against Islam (One of the best wrestlers/submission artists ever in the UFC who's been doing it his whole life) and Islam didn't even get close to submitting either guy (neither who have grappled until they started MMA). 10 rounds, 50 minutes, and not one submission was close.

Just think about how insane that is. People will talk about TDD, but that isn't Craig's job. Craig's role was to train them when it hit the ground, and they both had elite submission defense in their fights.

When are we going to give Craig his flowers for training people to go toe to toe against the best on the planet?
 
Islam had JDM in a crazy straightjacket with 1 arm of JDM pinned in Islam's hook and I was like its over but somehow JDM got out which is kinda crazy sub defense. Islam wrings Topuria Olivera or even Usman if get gets that straitjacket on them. I dont know How JDM survived thats a 90% sub chance, sure he got washed in the wrestling and the Octopus guard defense of Craig Jones was easily taken care of by Islam timing a crossface on every transition of octopus guard so its kinda 50 50 for me
 
Defending subs is not going toe to toe. It's way easier to learn to defend subs than it is to learn to finish them. Volk had a great performance against Islam, JDM was lost.
This.

Islam was flustered and bamboozled, even a little flimflammed with how well Volk could battle him


JDM was dominated bell to bell. You could tell he was broken before it was over
 
If I was a top fighter going against a Dagestani I would most definitely not hire him. He's 0-3 against Makhachev.
 
Then who would you hire?

Also Izzy the Mack is a top tier Dagestani, they aint all as good as him.

Craig Jones obviously has some insight on how to survive that is valuable.
 
Yes, based on JDM beating an American Palestinian.
 
He might not be wrong, it's just nearly impossible to overcome the lifelong training Abdulmanap guys have in a single training camp or two.

And that's without also taking into account things like athleticism or just the fact that they're fighting the sharpest Dagi currently active. The record could look better if they were fighting guys like Khabilov or Saygid or Aliskerov.
 
Yep.
 
I would hire a guy that has at least 2 or preferably 3 types of grappling arts at world class levels. JDM defended the wrestling single leg so Islam switched the inside leg outside and went for a hybrid Judo trip you need to be ready for that sort of fuckery
 
That seems to be the thing that fucks everyone up in the end. The judo chained with the high level wrestling.

If Ronda had a TD shot like Valentina, no one would ever beat her
 
This is the whole point of the thread though. He's not 0-3. It's not his role to teach the fighter how to win an MMA fight. He can be considered 3-0 because his fighters have never been subbed or been in danger of getting subbed against the best in the world.
 
Yup!
 
I dunno if I would go that far.

But I would say there is def value in his teachings, and his attitude is the kinda attitude you need to have.
 
