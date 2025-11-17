Just how insanely good is Craig Jones?

Prime Goku
Excluding the 2nd Volk fight, Craig Jones trained Volk and JDM against Islam (One of the best wrestlers/submission artists ever in the UFC who's been doing it his whole life) and Islam didn't even get close to submitting either guy (neither who have grappled until they started MMA). 10 rounds, 50 minutes, and not one submission was close.
Just think about how insane that is. People will talk about TDD, but that isn't Craig's job. Craig's role was to train them when it hit the ground, and they both had elite submission defense in their fights.
When are we going to give Craig his flowers for training people to go toe to toe against the best on the planet?
