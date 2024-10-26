Just How Good is usman???

WokeWarrior
Yall better give my man usman his god dam Flowers and stop playing with him..!!
Usman wasnt even in his PRIME and was about to put khamzat to sleep during their final round fight...
meanwhile roberto got wrecked immediately ... jesus....
anyway just off that usman deserves the winner of belal and shavkat..
