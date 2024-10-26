Just How Good is usman???

Yall better give my man usman his god dam Flowers and stop playing with him..!!
Usman wasnt even in his PRIME and was about to put khamzat to sleep during their final round fight...
meanwhile roberto got wrecked immediately ... jesus....

anyway just off that usman deserves the winner of belal and shavkat..
 
You mean Usman the former WW champ was good?

No way, can't be.

Usman is a far superior wresslee than Whitaker. Way harder to take down as well. Knew it before the fight happened.
 
He waw about to put Khamzat to sleep ? He didn't rock him once. But he went up MW. Still 10-08 first round. But the loss just aged well. Also prime Burns with the Khamzat war and destroying Tyrone looks good now.
 
Trabaho said:
He waw about to put Khamzat to sleep ? He didn't rock him once. But he went up MW. Still 10-08 first round. But the loss just aged well. Also prime Burns with the Khamzat war and destroying Tyrone looks good now.
The difference is Usman fought Khamzat at 185 and Burns fought him at 170, where he was evidently cutting too much weight
 
Usman never had Khamzat in any kind of danger standing. The only danger Khamzat encountered in that fight was the spike, which was a moment of brilliance by Usman, and his waning gas tank. I believe Usman being generally recognized as the 2nd best WW of all time is representative of people giving him his due or "getting his flowers"...
 
Yeah I made a thread about this a little while ago. I very much still think Usman is elite. Just cause you lose to the same guy twice who has your number doesn't necessarily mean you're washed IMO.
Tweak896 said:
Are you guys forgetting Khamzat was hurt?
Did you forget Usman rolled off the couch to fight Khamzat?
 
people dont know how good usman is lol
some still dont realize how great khamzat was even in that fight

he decides to take usman down
usman gets taken down its like he has no power to defend himself getting taken down
if khamzat decides to take him down
 
