Just how good is Adesanya exactly?

the fact he refuses the trilogy trumps everything....he trained the guy alex just murdered to beat alex... izzy is a jealous haterHis loses to Pereira are aging like fine wine
His win is aging like some grand cru shit
They've fought 4 times lol. Poatan has moved up to LHW and is planning a move to HW.. wtf are you on?the fact he refuses the trilogy trumps everything....he trained the guy alex just murdered to beat alex... izzy is a jealous hater
Checkout his last fight against strickland to be in aweHis loses to Pereira are aging like fine wine
His win is aging like some grand cru shit
im on fucking drugs ofcourse what are you one jesus juice???? izzy moved up to LHW and failed..... alex beat the guy who beat izzy. he avoiding the ufc trilogy Izzy could rematch alex and have a shot at the LHW belt and become the 10th double champ.... duh you fucking goof. Not to mention the money it would make them both!!They've fought 4 times lol. Poatan has moved up to LHW and is planning a move to HW.. wtf are you on?
Hey retard Izzy is back at MW and is Poatan is moving to HW lolim on fucking drugs ofcourse what are you one jesus juice???? izzy moved up to LHW and failed..... alex beat the guy who beat izzy. he avoiding the ufc trilogy Izzy could rematch alex and have a shot at the LHW belt and become the 10th double champ.... duh you fucking goof
hey fucktard dana said no to HW Poatan, izzy been talking about going to LHW and even wanted to fight jones. who is at HWHey retard Izzy is back at MW and is Poatan is moving to HW lol
He already did and lost to Jan and he doesn't want to fight Jones anymore you idiot. You're like 5 years late on your timelines idiot.. Joe Biden is US president currently btw moronhey fucktard dana said no to HW Poatan, izzy been talking about going to LHW and even wanted to fight jones. who is at HW
izzy still wanted to move up to LHW so he didnt have to cut weight, but alex did it first now he all of a sudden doesnt want to. Your a dumbass izzy just holding on to that 1 winHe already did and he doesn't want to fight Jones anymore you idiot. You're like 4 years late on your timelines idiot