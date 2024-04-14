Just how good is Adesanya exactly?

ElLunico said: They've fought 4 times lol. Poatan has moved up to LHW and is planning a move to HW.. wtf are you on? Click to expand...

im on fucking drugs ofcourse what are you one jesus juice???? izzy moved up to LHW and failed..... alex beat the guy who beat izzy. he avoiding the ufc trilogy Izzy could rematch alex and have a shot at the LHW belt and become the 10th double champ.... duh you fucking goof. Not to mention the money it would make them both!!