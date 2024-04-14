Just how good is Adesanya exactly?

BetoG695 said:
the fact he refuses the trilogy trumps everything....he trained the guy alex just murdered to beat alex... izzy is a jealous hater
Click to expand...
They've fought 4 times lol. Poatan has moved up to LHW and is planning a move to HW.. wtf are you on?
 
ElLunico said:
They've fought 4 times lol. Poatan has moved up to LHW and is planning a move to HW.. wtf are you on?
Click to expand...
im on fucking drugs ofcourse what are you one jesus juice???? izzy moved up to LHW and failed..... alex beat the guy who beat izzy. he avoiding the ufc trilogy Izzy could rematch alex and have a shot at the LHW belt and become the 10th double champ.... duh you fucking goof. Not to mention the money it would make them both!!
 
BetoG695 said:
im on fucking drugs ofcourse what are you one jesus juice???? izzy moved up to LHW and failed..... alex beat the guy who beat izzy. he avoiding the ufc trilogy Izzy could rematch alex and have a shot at the LHW belt and become the 10th double champ.... duh you fucking goof
Click to expand...
Hey retard Izzy is back at MW and is Poatan is moving to HW lol
 
BetoG695 said:
hey fucktard dana said no to HW Poatan, izzy been talking about going to LHW and even wanted to fight jones. who is at HW
Click to expand...
He already did and lost to Jan and he doesn't want to fight Jones anymore you idiot. You're like 5 years late on your timelines idiot.. Joe Biden is US president currently btw moron
 
ElLunico said:
He already did and he doesn't want to fight Jones anymore you idiot. You're like 4 years late on your timelines idiot
Click to expand...
izzy still wanted to move up to LHW so he didnt have to cut weight, but alex did it first now he all of a sudden doesnt want to. Your a dumbass izzy just holding on to that 1 win
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fengxian
Goatan is happy Hill called Adesanya for advice
Replies
17
Views
528
Espresso
Espresso

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,104
Messages
55,404,416
Members
174,761
Latest member
RedCorner

Share this page

Back
Top