Economy Just How bad is Trump's 2nd Presidency for US Tourism?

Tourists say they are avoiding visits to America

https://www.independent.co.uk/bulletin/lifestyle/america-tourism-trump-drop-mexico-b2723826.html

Canadians pull back on U.S. trips, threatening to widen United States’ $50 billion travel deficit

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/28/canada-united-states-travel.html

How Trump Is Torpedoing Foreign Tourism To The US—Potentially For Years To Come, Say Analysts

https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2025/03/27/trump-torpedo-foreign-tourism/

US Travel Warnings Could Cost Tourism Industry $120 Billion: Expert

https://www.newsweek.com/us-travel-warnings-could-cost-tourism-120b-2051535

Tourists are cancelling trips to the US – here’s how this could affect its economy

https://theconversation.com/tourist...eres-how-this-could-affect-its-economy-252858

Escalating Trade War Threatens US Travel Sector

https://www.tourismeconomics.com/pr...alating-trade-war-threatens-us-travel-sector/

Has the US Become a Hostile Environment for Tourists?

Detentions and deportations have cast an unflattering spotlight on the way the US treats visitors.
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/a...the-us-now-a-hostile-environment-for-tourists
 
I usually spend at least 2 weeks in the US every year. My wife and I were planning a big trip to Yellowstone and other national parks next year. It all went to shit because of Trump.

Myrtle Beach is hurting because many Canadians cancelled their vacations there. Same with Maine. Same with many other states. It's a shame because it didn't have to happen. Trump, like many of his voters, is an insecure twat. He could have negotiated in good faith, but he's too dumb for that.

from a Business Insider article:
"According to Statistics Canada data released Monday, the number of Canadians driving to the US fell 23% in February compared with the same month last year, marking the second consecutive monthly decline and the second decline observed since March 2021.

Leisure bookings are also taking a hit. Flight Centre Travel Group, a major travel agency in Canada, told Business Insider it saw a 40% decrease in leisure bookings to the US in February year over year."


Exactly zero has changed in the past month to the everyday person other than making the country safer.

Unless you drive a tesla.

Then you might be subjected to some domestic terrorism by the left.

Less Canadians? Okay
Less Asians? Meh
Less Europeans? Great!

Excuse us, we're trying to fix a bloated, corrupt, and inefficient government. The machine is crying out in pain and the statists are worried our $37T debt won't grow anymore.
 
Tourism isn't about the everyday person in the US. It's about....the tourists and the the tourism businesses who depend on them.
Tourism contributes something like $2.4 trillion to the US economy.
 
This hostile rhetoric that comes straight from the top is so dumb.

So, so dumb.

How can a European tourist be a negative?
 
Yeah. Fuck people who depend on tourists to make a living. They invite filthy strangers in your country, so they're probably traitors anyway.
freedom-america.gif
 
Some people only worry about how it impacts their personal lives and do not consider the broader direct and tertiary impacts on the economy.
 
Summer is coming, all the tourist hot spots will be busy as usual. People's moral stances tend to end when it impedes their enjoyment.
 
Anecdotally my wife wants us to cancel our planned family trip to Disneyworld in early 2026 over the deteriorating Canada/US relations. I told her we’d see how my trip to New Orleans in August for a conference I’m supposed to attend goes before we make any decisions. That’s assuming that trip doesn’t end up getting canceled as a result of all the rhetoric. I’m Chair of an organization I volunteer with and the conference is in relation to that organization’s line of work. The organization could potentially say they won’t approve my going to the conference anymore and pull my funding if there’s enough concern among the rest of the Board.
 
Derpderp.

"Must not know how tourism works." To the guy who has been to over 20 countries and is currently floating around the Bahamas 6 months a year.

Those people who are so programmed by the media to be angry at America that they don't want to come here? Fuck em. Probably be tempted to burn a car dealership down anyways.

PS - I lived in Europe for a few years. And right now I'm fucking surrounded by Canadians. Pulled one off a reef 3 weeks ago. Gave another 10 gallons of fuel because...derrr planning is hard. And...some guy with a French flag anchored too close to me a couple months ago and swung into my boat. So I'm not really feeling the love for out neighbors and partners today.

Also...at least 6 beers in. So please continue to tell us all about how bad America is, how terrible Trump is, and how much you hate MAGATS. It's lovely.
 
Siver! said:
This hostile rhetoric that comes straight from the top is so dumb.

So, so dumb.

How can a European tourist be a negative?
This hostile rhetoric creates a bad environment. We see it with Tesla. Firebombing cars because you dislike Musk?!?! Crazy times.

How long before Canadians get into troubles because a moron dislikes the license plates?
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
Anecdotally my wife wants us to cancel our planned family trip to Disneyworld in early 2026 over the deteriorating Canada/US relations. I told her we’d see how my trip to New Orleans in August for a conference I’m supposed to attend goes before we make any decisions. That’s assuming that trip doesn’t end up getting canceled as a result of all the rhetoric. I’m Chair of an organization I volunteer with and the conference is in relation to that organization’s line of work. The organization could potentially say they won’t approve my going to the conference anymore and pull my funding if there’s enough concern among the rest of the Board.
What does your wife think will happen a Disneyworld?
 
