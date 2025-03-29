AmonTobin
Tourists say they are avoiding visits to Americahttps://www.independent.co.uk/bulletin/lifestyle/america-tourism-trump-drop-mexico-b2723826.html
Canadians pull back on U.S. trips, threatening to widen United States’ $50 billion travel deficithttps://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/28/canada-united-states-travel.html
How Trump Is Torpedoing Foreign Tourism To The US—Potentially For Years To Come, Say Analystshttps://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2025/03/27/trump-torpedo-foreign-tourism/
US Travel Warnings Could Cost Tourism Industry $120 Billion: Experthttps://www.newsweek.com/us-travel-warnings-could-cost-tourism-120b-2051535
Tourists are cancelling trips to the US – here’s how this could affect its economyhttps://theconversation.com/tourist...eres-how-this-could-affect-its-economy-252858
Escalating Trade War Threatens US Travel Sectorhttps://www.tourismeconomics.com/pr...alating-trade-war-threatens-us-travel-sector/
Has the US Become a Hostile Environment for Tourists?Detentions and deportations have cast an unflattering spotlight on the way the US treats visitors.
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/a...the-us-now-a-hostile-environment-for-tourists
