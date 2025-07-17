Just had a Wendy's for the first time

HUGHPHUG said:
Anyone else ever eaten from a restaurant named after a chick they've also eaten?
I believe you meant "eaten out", unless..

hannibal-lecter-talking.gif


And also yes, dairy queen ( I had some encounters with heffers in my younger, more desperate and less selective days)
 
HUGHPHUG said:
Anyone else ever eaten from a restaurant named after a chick they've also eaten?
Spicy chicken sandwich is solid. I've eaten at Gloria's Latin several times. Not my favorite but was always one of my wife's.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
I believe you meant "eaten out", unless..

hannibal-lecter-talking.gif


And also yes, dairy queen ( I had some encounters with heffers in my younger, more desperate and less selective days)
I mean, if we're going down that route, there is a place near me called the oyster shack I've eaten at a bunch of times, but I don't want to think about that too much
 
Cajun said:
Spicy chicken sandwich is solid. I've eaten at Gloria's Latin several times. Not my favorite but was always one of my wife's.
Well this is England, so you know it's a watered down shit version of what you guys get
 
Wendy's hasn't been good in like 25 years but it used to be the best fast food spot on earth.

You guys just got Wendy's where you live ?
 
Gutter Chris said:
Wendy's hasn't been good in like 25 years but it used to be the best fast food spot on earth.

You guys just got Wendy's where you live ?

You guys just got Wendy's where you live ?
I think maybe a year ago. This, my dear friend, is England
 
Gutter Chris said:
Wendy's hasn't been good in like 25 years but it used to be the best fast food spot on earth.

You guys just got Wendy's where you live ?

You guys just got Wendy's where you live ?
you sound old...

I was in middle school 25 yrs ago...
 
