Just got UFC fight pass, what should I watch?

Pride 2005 Final ConflictGive me the top ten most exciting/good fights to watch. None of the older fights where it looks like a bar room brawl.
I just watched all of Topuria’s fights since he’s the GOAT.
Suggest away
I’ve watched all thoseWas watching an interesting clip on Jaxxon podcast and they had overrated Griffin vs Bonnar ( Good fight and historic, but ya that don't slide my top 15 even). So here is my list of the best UFC fights I have ever seen:
1) Rory vs Robbie 2
2) Shogun vs Hendo 1 (goat non title fight)
3) Frankie vs Gray 2
4) Silva vs Sonnen 1
5) Jones vs Gus 1
6) Jiri vs Glover
7) Condit vs Robbie
8) Joanna vs Zhang 1
9) Aldo vs Mendes 2
10) Dustin vs Max 2