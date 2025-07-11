Just got UFC fight pass, what should I watch?

Give me the top ten most exciting/good fights to watch. None of the older fights where it looks like a bar room brawl.

I just watched all of Topuria’s fights since he’s the GOAT.

Suggest away
 
I stick with the 24/7 feed... They were even showing a Kimbo Backyard segment the other day.
 
maxypoo said:
Give me the top ten most exciting/good fights to watch. None of the older fights where it looks like a bar room brawl.

I just watched all of Topuria’s fights since he’s the GOAT.

Suggest away
Pride 2005 Final Conflict

EDIT: just saw the bar room brawl part. Skip the Tank Abbott fight I guess.
 
Thread 'Top Ten UFC Fights of All Time'

Was watching an interesting clip on Jaxxon podcast and they had overrated Griffin vs Bonnar ( Good fight and historic, but ya that don't slide my top 15 even). So here is my list of the best UFC fights I have ever seen:

1) Rory vs Robbie 2
2) Shogun vs Hendo 1 (goat non title fight)
3) Frankie vs Gray 2
4) Silva vs Sonnen 1
5) Jones vs Gus 1
6) Jiri vs Glover
7) Condit vs Robbie
8) Joanna vs Zhang 1
9) Aldo vs Mendes 2
10) Dustin vs Max 2
I’ve watched all those
 
