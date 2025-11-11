Just got some Tyson Chicken Nuggets and They’re Made Out Of Fish!

Just got some Tyson chicken nuggets and I swear…



These things are made out of fish! I have put about 10 of them in the air fryer at night time then I forgot about them opened up the air fryer this morning. They smell like fucking fish. I know the smell of fish. It has a very distinct fishy odor.



It’s so strong I checked the ingredients. There’s no seafood or fish listed. I have not cooked seafood in this air fryer yet I’ve only cooked pork and chicken so why the fuck does it smell like fish? It doesn’t taste like fish but it doesn’t taste like chicken it tastes too flaky and light even for ground chicken. It tastes like supernaturally flaky and light chicken but it’s not it’s fucking fish!



This is the new epidemic will be the fake meat epidemic. I 100% believe that food science is advanced to the point you could get white fish and put chemicals or shit in it and make it taste 95% like chicken.



I think the fact I cooked it for a really really long time and then let it sit out. It must’ve like dedicated and the fake fish meat smell came out during the unusual cooking process because I like triple fried them because they taste good that way.



Also bought some grapes and literally stuck them in the middle of the woods in 65° weather and no bug would touch them for weeks on end. I think a lot of these companies are making fake food Aldi Walmart. I believe it. It doesn’t smell like chicken. It smells like fucking fish!