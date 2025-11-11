Just got some Tyson Chicken Nuggets and They’re Made Out Of Fish!

Just got some Tyson chicken nuggets and I swear…

These things are made out of fish! I have put about 10 of them in the air fryer at night time then I forgot about them opened up the air fryer this morning. They smell like fucking fish. I know the smell of fish. It has a very distinct fishy odor.

It’s so strong I checked the ingredients. There’s no seafood or fish listed. I have not cooked seafood in this air fryer yet I’ve only cooked pork and chicken so why the fuck does it smell like fish? It doesn’t taste like fish but it doesn’t taste like chicken it tastes too flaky and light even for ground chicken. It tastes like supernaturally flaky and light chicken but it’s not it’s fucking fish!

This is the new epidemic will be the fake meat epidemic. I 100% believe that food science is advanced to the point you could get white fish and put chemicals or shit in it and make it taste 95% like chicken.

I think the fact I cooked it for a really really long time and then let it sit out. It must’ve like dedicated and the fake fish meat smell came out during the unusual cooking process because I like triple fried them because they taste good that way.

Also bought some grapes and literally stuck them in the middle of the woods in 65° weather and no bug would touch them for weeks on end. I think a lot of these companies are making fake food Aldi Walmart. I believe it. It doesn’t smell like chicken. It smells like fucking fish!
 
Tbh i have had this in the recent past where I ate something that taste like fish even tho it aint fish. It's fucked up.
 
HHJ said:
Tbh i have had this in the recent past where I ate something that taste like fish even tho it aint fish. It's fucked up.
This is bold. Like it’s clearly not chicken. It’s for in bread or people who don’t have a brain. It’s clearly Fish. It’s not even a hint of fish. It’s like 50% fish 50% chicken. I smoke heavily and lost my sense of smell during Covid and I like can’t smell things anymore, but I can smell this. It was overwhelming.

It’s not an essence of fish or like fish additives it’s fucking Fish meat
 
That was NOT the nuggets. THAT, my friend, was your mom's/wife's/sister's/daughter's (check ALL that apply) pussy.

But seriously, you could be on to something. You're the Erin Brockovich of Sherdog. Keep up the investigation, but watch your back. "People" may be watching.
 
Nah, it's just that the same seasons and breadings are used for chicken nuggets and fish strip things. So when you smell that seasoning that's gone old/stale your brain associates it with fish. And yes, I would know b/c I went to college so don't even try to argue with me.
 
Fish in an air fryer is a disaster I will only make it on a stove that is well ventilated.
 
Fish are just chicken of the sea or something
 
It's just low grade fish meat and ground chicken bone, like they do with crab sticks, which is just low grade fish meat and ground crab shells......

And this people is why you shouldn't eat processed meats......
 
chickens poop eggs out from the same hold they pee and poo from, a universal hole if you will

just checked to confirm and they also bang the hole with chicken dicks to have sex
 
Basil Chicken and Rice and a Thai Iced Tea from opposite Koh Samet tastes for better.
 
Do not eat industrially processed cheap meat products, especially in USA where the amount of chemicals, antibiotics, and engineering used make that „meat“ illegal in Europe. It‘s very far removed from being actual natural meat. The fish smell could be fish flour that they use for that fried feeling, just as an example. They use that shit in plastic auto parts here in Germany, so that some rodents routinely damage cars because they chew it lol.
 
