Just Got My First Harvest From My Peach Tree

Its still a baby tree so Im surprised it was fruitful and multiplied at all, these things are tiny but they are juicy, sweet and delicious
I let most of em fall on the ground and rot over the past couple weeks before I finally got curious right now and picked one, I just figured they wouldnt be any good cause the tree is Charlie Brown Christmas level at the moment but now Im regretting letting them go to waste cause these bad boys turned out to be quite the prize


Make some sort of peach infused whiskey? Or can em? either way, stuff those little beggars in a jar!

Post your address so we will go liberate some peaches. I will leave some clues and you will think it's a Racoon or something.
 
If you remember . Millions of peaches ! Peaches for me !
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
Slice those puppies up and dump 'em on a bowl of vanilla ice-cream.
Hell yeah! The ice cream is on sale too
Bought some the other day from Sprouts. Best I've ever had. You can't beat a perfectly ripe peach.
 
