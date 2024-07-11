Just Got My First Harvest From My Peach Tree

Its still a baby tree so Im surprised it was fruitful and multiplied at all, these things are tiny but they are juicy, sweet and deliciousI let most of em fall on the ground and rot over the past couple weeks before I finally got curious right now and picked one, I just figured they wouldnt be any good cause the tree is Charlie Brown Christmas level at the moment but now Im regretting letting them go to waste cause these bad boys turned out to be quite the prize