Just finished the Halo Trilogy for the first time in 15 years...

1280x720.jpg


When I bought my Series X and was looking for older games optimized for it, I was surprised so see The Master Chief collection on the list.

So I picked it up, and just now finished playing Halo 1, 2, & 3 to see how well they've aged.

First, the optimization is perfect. It runs at a buttery smooth 90+ FPS and although it says 120FPS I never noticed it going below what I estimate to be 90FPS. No crashes or bugs.

Second, I played through them all on Heroic/Hard to gauge if they've become too hard or if my skills have evolved that their hard difficulty would be too easy for me.

Halo 1 - This campaign has aged perfectly. While the old complaints about the Library and the levels after it are repetitive are still valid its not a big deal playing through them once. It was challenging, but everytime I died I never felt cheated and frustrated. Level design, besides those 3 levels are 10/10, and the 2nd level & Silent Cartographer are still two of the absolute best campaign levels in shooter game history.
Loved playing through this game again, for the first time in 19 years. 10/10



Halo2 - I only played through this once back when it was first released, and playing through it again reminds me why I only played it once. Because although the game's budget increased & many aspects of the game improved, it just wasn't fun. This game's difficulty was frustrating, completely unlike the first game. Playing the tough areas over and over again feeling like you've been cheated nearly every time you die... after about the dozenth time you get through it alive through pure luck, rather than skill.

BTW, I've never been a huge fan of The Flood, but its like they purposely made them to be far far more annoying in the sequel. Especially with the little larva things being able to resurrect the bigger Flood creatures you already killed.

Also, the level design took a giant dump, especially when compared to the 1st & 3rd. The game has its moments of fun, but none of them are because of the levels design being clever.

Halo 1's story was both simple & perfect.
Halo 2's story... I completely lost interest in about a third through.

By the way, one of the most frustrating aspects of Halo2 is by moving the aiming sight to the center of the screen makes the Elite Rifles take up over 1/3rds of your entire screen when you dual-wield them. No, I'm not exaggerating. They're my favorite weapon to dual-wield in the entire trilogy, and I felt a bit of dread when I picked them up because I wouldn't see the battlefield as well by using them. Probably more than a few deaths were due to not being able to see properly.

When I beat the final boss, I was like "Thank God that shit is over.'

6/10



Halo 3 - To me, this is the true successor to Halo 1. Its fun. The level design is back to the quality of the original. The vehicular combat is the best I've ever played in a video game. I blasted through this in two sittings, as opposed to Halo 2 which took me a week because I was only playing 30 minutes to an hour at a time.

The story was far far improved from Halo 2, mainly because the POV isn't split between two characters this time and it went back to the simplicity of the original.

Big plus that they saved fights with The Flood mostly for the 2nd half of the game. They're not bullet-sponges that attack in the dozens at a time like in Halo 2.

Every aspect of the gameplay feels smoother than in the prior games, which were already very smooth, but I didn't realize how smooth Halo3 was until I played it.

Only complaints about the story is that it really didn't feel like you were fighting for the war to end, even by the finale. You were told it is, but they didn't show it. Cpt Keyes's daughter's death felt cheap, and well as Sgt. Johnson's death. They both felt like 'Well, we don't want them to survive this game so we'll kill one... here, and the other.... here' when plotting out the story.

Many many memorable moments. Solid 9/10. Will play through again sometime - Halo 1 & 3 - will probably skip 2.



Probably going to play Reach sometime in the near future, but what's your guy's opinions of ODST & Halo 4? Worth playing or skip them?

And while we're on the topic, I heard there's nearly 30 Halo books. Are they worth getting into or are they crap?



Edit - Adding my review of Reach -

I'm surprised I made this thread almost 2 years ago, and that it took me so long to play Reach.

Reach seems to have been forgotten amongst the Halo Community because I rarely ever see it mentioned. I remember playing it once after it came out, had a blast, but I never replayed through it and I can't remember specific moments about it.

Anyway, I just finished playing through it again, and let me start off with the negatives.

*The story is extremely poor, although it seems it should have been great with the potential it had with a squad of half a dozen spartans in the final days of Reach. Going through the levels I can't recall exactly what the purpose is... why I'm going from point A to B and killing everything inbetween. The cutscenes do a very poor job at communicating the stakes & conflict. These are supposed to be the final days of Reach but it doesn't seem like it within the game, it may 'tell' poorly but it definitely does not 'show.'
*The Spartans.... um... who are they? I didn't know them at all, or care about any of them apart from Kat, so when they die in the cutscenes I felt absolutely nothing at all. Another example of piss-poor character development.
*Unlike Halo 1&3, which have amazing pacing leading up to amazing finales... there's not much pacing leading up to a very poor finale that made me wonder 'Is this about to end?' and then it ends.
*It feels shorter than the other Halo games by Bungi. I played through it all in two sittings, which may be wrong.

Now given those massive flaws you'd probably guess I have a very poor opinion of the overall game. But here are the positives.

*There are no 'bad' levels. Even in the great Halo games there's levels that are a slog to get through at best, a royal pain in the ass at worst. 'The Library' in Halo1 comes to mind. They make you second guess playing through the campaigns on Legendary because you know they would be agonizingly annoying. But in Reach all of the levels are great and fun to play through. The level design is great and feels like what Bungi wishes they could fit in their previous games but didn't have the time.
*The acessories options, to have sprint, optical camouflage, a decoy, or another layer of armor was a great addition. The decoy-hologram definitely was the most useful.
*NO FLOOD. I don't know how popular or unpopular of an opinion this is, but the flood was fun for a bit in Halo1 and became increasingly agrovating. In Halo2 they were the worst, but in Halo3 they were 'improved' but still not fun. Having to fight exclusively against the Covenant was a relief.
*The enemy variety. Since there was no flood enemies, Bungi gave us increased variation of Elites & Brutes, and they're always fun to fight.

So, my rankings for the Halo games are...
*3
*1 (They're practically interchangable)
*Reach
*2
 
And surprisingly, the online multiplayers are still very populated and still receiving updates.

 
I've almost certainly played these games more than anyone on Sherdog, and my opinion has evolved with all the time I've sunk into them. Reach and Halo 4 easily have two of the most underrated single player campaigns in videogame history. They're every bit as good as the first. The level design of CE's best is the only reason I rank it above 4 (these being "Halo", "Truth and Reconciliation", "The Silent Cartographer", and "Assault on the Control Room" --> "The Two Betrayals"). I strongly prefer to play 4 to CE, now. Of course, a big part of that is that I'm put off by an input latency issue with KBM on CE that doesn't exist on controller, or in any other campaign. It drives me bonkers. But it also shows its age with the speed of the weapon switching, for example.

While the level design in Halo CE is a masterpiece, all the least fun levels in Halo history have one thing in common: they're Flood levels. CE has more of these than any other. They're so obnoxious. It was Bungie's attempt to force a high-paced run and gun style of play, in the vein of DOOM, but there's too much RNG, and on the Legendary setting, the opposite often occurs, where unless you learn speed running techniques, the most efficient way to proceed employs a tediously methodical style instead of holding forward. The shotgun's ammo clip and range are also stupid in CE even if it's necessary to deal with what's thrown at you on Legendary in "The Library" or "Keyes".

Even ODST's campaign is a bit better than most give it credit for. The soundtrack is way different than usual, but very cool, melancholic, with the after-midnight jazzy vibe of Mombasa Streets. But then, I'd argue the franchise as a whole has the best music in VG history.


Campaigns
Halo 2 >> Halo 3 >> Halo CE > Halo 4 > Halo: Reach >>> Halo: ODST

Multiplayer
Halo 3 >> Halo 2 >> Halo: Reach >>> Halo: CE > Halo 4 >>> Halo: ODST
 
Madmick said:
I've almost certainly played these games more than anyone on Sherdog, and my opinion has evolved with all the time I've sunk into them. Reach and Halo 4 easily have two of the most underrated single player campaigns in videogame history. They're every bit as good as the first. The level design of CE's best is the only reason I rank it above 4 (these being "Halo", "Truth and Reconciliation", "The Silent Cartographer", and "Assault on the Control Room" --> "The Two Betrayals"). I strongly prefer to play 4 to CE, now. Of course, a big part of that is that I'm put off by an input latency issue with KBM on CE that doesn't exist on controller, or in any other campaign. It drives me bonkers. But it also shows its age with the speed of the weapon switching, for example.

While the level design in Halo CE is a masterpiece, all the least fun levels in Halo history have one thing in common: they're Flood levels. CE has more of these than any other. They're so obnoxious. It was Bungie's attempt to force a high-paced run and gun style of play, in the vein of DOOM, but there's too much RNG, and on the Legendary setting, the opposite often occurs, where unless you learn speed running techniques, the most efficient way to proceed employs a tediously methodical style instead of holding forward. The shotgun's ammo clip and range are also stupid in CE even if it's necessary to deal with what's thrown at you on Legendary in "The Library" or "Keyes".

Even ODST's campaign is a bit better than most give it credit for. The soundtrack is way different than usual, but very cool, melancholic, with the after-midnight jazzy vibe of Mombasa Streets. But then, I'd argue the franchise as a whole has the best music in VG history.


Campaigns
Halo 2 >> Halo 3 >> Halo CE > Halo 4 > Halo: Reach >>> Halo: ODST

Multiplayer
Halo 3 >> Halo 2 >> Halo: Reach >>> Halo: CE > Halo 4 >>> Halo: ODST
Download the original PC port of Halo with mods, no input latency with KB/M.
 
My Spot said:
Download the original PC port of Halo with mods, no input latency with KB/M.
I'd just take on all the flaws with that original port that MCC fixed. I'd rather just pick up a controller.
 
Madmick said:
Reach and Halo 4 easily have two of the most underrated single player campaigns in videogame history
And with that endorsement I'm definitely going to be playing Halo 4.

What's your opinion of 5's campaign?


And there needs to be a thread about the best & most dollar-for-gameplay deals in gaming. I'm thinking HaloMCC is going to be on my list.

*Witcher 3 Complete Edition
*Starcraft 2 Battlechest
*Mass Effect Legendary Edition
And (Probably)
*Halo MCC
 
Madmick said:
I'd just take on all the flaws with that original port that MCC fixed. I'd rather just pick up a controller.
Those flaws were fixed though with the mods. They're packaged together on archive.org

GearSolidMetal said:
And with that endorsement I'm definitely going to be playing Halo 4.

What's your opinion of 5's campaign?


And there needs to be a thread about the best & most dollar-for-gameplay deals in gaming. I'm thinking HaloMCC is going to be on my list.

*Witcher 3 Complete Edition
*Starcraft 2 Battlechest
*Mass Effect Legendary Edition
And (Probably)
*Halo MCC
Halo 5 is cancer top to bottom.
 
Was never a fan of this series. I realize they originated alot of things and the vehicular combat was superior than alot of games,but my impression is that most of the time im shooting triangle midgets with pop guns,i tuned out.
 
I felt like the only one that thought 1 and 3 were the pinnacle(haven't played anyone since 3 though) didn't care for Halo 2's campaign at all except the first couple of levels.
 
Eredin said:
I felt like the only one that thought 1 and 3 were the pinnacle(haven't played anyone since 3 though) didn't care for Halo 2's campaign at all except the first couple of levels.
Yup, the highpoints of Halo 2 certainly were the first levels.

And something just occurred to me - The campaigns aren't as fun after The Flood is introduced. The Halo's enemy AI is 2nd to none, maybe with the exception of FEAR, and its such a downer for me to go from The Covenant to The Flood, which are basically a cross between braindead zombies & Starcraft's Zerg.

Anyway, I'm looking forward to playing Reach again because there's no Flood. Its all Covenant, with Elites as opposed to Brutes - which IMO are more interesting enemies. The overabundance of Brutes in Halo 3 was getting tiring.
 
Eredin said:
I felt like the only one that thought 1 and 3 were the pinnacle(haven't played anyone since 3 though) didn't care for Halo 2's campaign at all except the first couple of levels.
GearSolidMetal said:
Yup, the highpoints of Halo 2 certainly were the first levels.
Y'all are smoking crack. Nearly every level in Halo 2 is a masterpiece, but "Gravemind" is the greatest level, and also probably the most challenging, in all of Halo.

First things first. There's really two campaigns in a single game. One is the Master Chief's journey, one is the Arbiter's journey. I'll color code those (green for Chief, purple for Arbiter). Meanwhile, within those journeys, except for the first level, "Cairo Station", all levels are really two halves of a same level broken up to keep level lengths reasonable, or to parallelize the dual narrative:
  • (1) Cairo Station
    ---
  • (2) Outskirts
  • (3) Metropolis
    ---
  • (4) The Arbiter
  • (5) The Oracle
    ---
  • (6) Delta Halo
  • (7) Regret
    ---
  • (8) Sacred Icon
  • (9) Quarantine Zone
    ---
  • (10) Gravemind
  • (12) High Charity
    ---
  • (11) Uprising
  • (13) The Great Journey

I get that most don't care for the back half as much as the front half, but I think a lot of gamers over the years detached due to the weakest episode in the game: the "Arbiter"-"Oracle" episode. Yeah, it's a bit of a letdown after that banger 1-2-3 opening. There's also no question Master Chief's journey is greater than the Arbiter's. It's only disappointment is its final level. Every other level is a masterpiece of first person shooting history.

Because, sure, "High Charity" is obnoxious, given the presence of the Flood, but "Quarantine Zone" as the second half of its episode (with "Sacred Icon") has to be the best Flood level in the franchise. And every Flood stage in the game except those in "High Charity" are vastly more enjoyable than in Halo CE or Halo 3 for one simple reason: the Arbiter's invisibility ability. It makes holding forward possible.

"Uprising" is the Arbiter's "Gravemind". Again, and I don't mean to blunt the word's impact by overusing it, but it's a goddamn masterpiece.

Finally, I understand some don't like "The Great Journey" because of vehicle play, but vehicles is part of what makes Halo so great among shooters. For some reason, most don't care for anything but the Warthog. It's why even a lot of Halo hardcores complained about "Long Night of Solace" in Reach. Well, here's some hard truths for those with rose-tinted glasses. The CE banshee is clumsy & boring, the ghost was a pointless pile of shit designed for autists, and the tank is a joke where a single plasma pistol charge from a jackal or grunt counters the most powerful piece of cavalry in the game. Only the Hog is good. The same can't be said for Halo 2's vehicles. They're all fun, challenging, responsive, and balanced.
 
Mads, I love you man, but no.

I just played Halo2, finished it half a week ago, and the levels just weren't good past the first three. I'm not referring to playing as Chief or Arbiter because they basically play the same besides Arbiter having that temp cloaking perk.

The biggest issue is too many areas were too small and claustrophobic, which is the exact opposite of Halo's formula for their best levels.

Adding the lack of QA testing during development because of the rush to meet a release date... which meant they didn't properly test how many of what kind of enemies are appropriate for each difficulty... is the explanation for so many broken XBox controllers in Fall of 2004.

You like the difficulty? Okay.
I hate cheap bullshit deaths and they never happened to be in the first game. They happened a few times in the 3rd game.

In the 2nd game? On 'Heroic?' Cheap fucking deaths happened constantly. That's the reason why I could only play it for 30 minutes to an hour. Its not fun.

As for your other notes, yeah, I mostly agree about the vehicle combat, I will give Halo2 points for allowing The Flood to use vehicles. That was hilarious.
 
HALO was one of the best game franchises ever. The whole franchise was pretty consistent - at least the ones I played. I played most of them. I agree that the story gets old after awhile. I tuned out somewhere in the middle of the second one and just kept on shooting stuff. The first one was insane. The rest were pretty good. That is not bad for a franchise.

I don't think I played any of them that I didn't enjoy, but I made sure to pick them up after they went on sale or whatever, for the most part. I guess I might be more critical if I had paid more. Still, I can't name too many more game franchises that were more enjoyable. Sure, I can name some, but it is a top tier franchise.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Anyway, I'm looking forward to playing Reach again because there's no Flood. Its all Covenant, with Elites as opposed to Brutes - which IMO are more interesting enemies. The overabundance of Brutes in Halo 3 was getting tiring.
There are Brutes in Reach but they behave more like the ones in Halo 2, no energy shields, just go for headshots to take em out.

They only come in the later levels in some parts.
 
Basically agree with everything you said. I hated 2, but it has its place in history for giving birth to Xbox live and bringing consoles to online gaming in earnest.

the newest Halo (infinity?) is actually pretty good as a multiplayer game. Never played the campaign though. It’s also free to play the multiplayer on PC
 
Slobodan said:
There are Brutes in Reach but they behave more like the ones in Halo 2, no energy shields, just go for headshots to take em out.

They only come in the later levels in some parts.
Needle Rifle and Needler are even more effective against Brutes in Reach than in Halo 2. You can carbine or BR to the head, but needles are just so easy. If a brute has shield, deshield with BR, then needle.

Precision needle rifling is also highly effective against Hunters.
 
Madmick said:
Needle Rifle and Needler are even more effective against Brutes in Reach than in Halo 2. You can carbine or BR to the head, but needles are just so easy. If a brute has shield, deshield with BR, then needle.

Precision needle rifling is also highly effective against Hunters.
Yeah the Needle Rifle is my favourite weapon in Reach, it's awesome against Brutes. Well it shreds any enemy that drops shields too tbh. I forgot that higher rank Chieftan Brutes have shields but I haven't played MCC since Infinite came out.

I love getting the Needle Rifle in Firefight, it's so fun to use.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Mads, I love you man, but no.

I just played Halo2, finished it half a week ago, and the levels just weren't good past the first three. I'm not referring to playing as Chief or Arbiter because they basically play the same besides Arbiter having that temp cloaking perk.

The biggest issue is too many areas were too small and claustrophobic, which is the exact opposite of Halo's formula for their best levels.

Adding the lack of QA testing during development because of the rush to meet a release date... which meant they didn't properly test how many of what kind of enemies are appropriate for each difficulty... is the explanation for so many broken XBox controllers in Fall of 2004.

You like the difficulty? Okay.
I hate cheap bullshit deaths and they never happened to be in the first game. They happened a few times in the 3rd game.

In the 2nd game? On 'Heroic?' Cheap fucking deaths happened constantly. That's the reason why I could only play it for 30 minutes to an hour. Its not fun.

As for your other notes, yeah, I mostly agree about the vehicle combat, I will give Halo2 points for allowing The Flood to use vehicles. That was hilarious.
Halo 2 is designed to be more brutal than Halo CE, but it doesn't lack balance. It also rewards a higher precision skill which is a nice consolation for all the brutal traps. For example, with the knockback to the notch of the jackal shields. CE didn't do this nearly as well, where it's more effective, simply, to spam pistol at the jackals until you randomly trigger stagger, and can then go for a quick headshot, or for more body shots to re-stagger until their shield/body is better positioned relative to you to open up a headshot.

Nevertheless, IMO, it's not like CE is terribly unforgiving on Legendary. If there is one level in all of Halo that is harder than "Gravemind", assuming you don't cheese it, it's "The Truth and Reconciliation". That's CE's sniper level, and another top candidate for the best in the franchise. Also, "The Library". If you don't cheese one stage in particular, it's perhaps the hardest in the whole franchise.

But there are just as many lame levels in CE as any other Halo, and I don't know why that gets ignored.
  • "The Library" is tedious and oversaturated with RNG due to how the Flood takes damage, and the random superexplosions of all the plasma nades that drop underneath the endless Floodbags waddling around.
  • "343 Guilty Spark" is a cool nightmare funhouse maze the first time you play, a maddening attemp to to survive while finding your way out, and also narratively great, as it does a wonderful job of terrifying you with the introduction of the Flood, but as a mechanical level, it has no replayibility. It just sucks.
  • "Keyes" is not quite as obnoxious as "The Library", but it's close. It doesn't want to let you methodically clear the levels without suffering ammo issues, but there's once again too much RNG will pushing. It's just annoying.
  • "The Maw" is easily the worst 'you-set-the-bomb-now-run-for-your-life' final level among all the Halos. Its pre-Warthog phase is littered with those claustrophobic passageways.

Almost all of those levels have ambush moments that create cheap deaths. For example, at the beginning of "The Maw", when you drop down, there are a bunch of Floodbags waiting to pop. In "Keyes", you clear a tunnel, then suddenly a door behind you explodes with a deluge of Flood coming from your rear which you thought you just cleared & secured as a safe retreat. I realize Halo 2 has those cheap-death moments like with the bevy of drones that suddenly drop out of the sky on Delta Halo, for example, only after you walk past a trigger point on a hill where you are completely exposed, and have no time to retreat. But they exist in CE, too. I'll give you that there are fewer instances where you get stuck in a respawn death-loop than in Halo 2, true. However, they knew that, and death loops usually revert to a previous checkpoint after a dozen instant deaths. At least there's that.

As far as level design, gunplay, vehicle play, tactics, and the mechanics of procession through the levels, though, there's no comparison. Halo 2's campaign is the best.
 
Madmick said:
As far as level design, gunplay, vehicle play, tactics, and the mechanics of procession through the levels, though, there's no comparison. Halo 2's campaign is the best.
You're a hardcore Halo fan, and I'm just a casual fan.

We're just going to have to agree to disagree.
 
