Just finished the Halo Trilogy for the first time in 15 years...

When I bought my Series X and was looking for older games optimized for it, I was surprised so see The Master Chief collection on the list.So I picked it up, and just now finished playing Halo 1, 2, & 3 to see how well they've aged.First, the optimization is perfect. It runs at a buttery smooth 90+ FPS and although it says 120FPS I never noticed it going below what I estimate to be 90FPS. No crashes or bugs.Second, I played through them all on Heroic/Hard to gauge if they've become too hard or if my skills have evolved that their hard difficulty would be too easy for me.Halo 1 - This campaign has aged perfectly. While the old complaints about the Library and the levels after it are repetitive are still valid its not a big deal playing through them once. It was challenging, but everytime I died I never felt cheated and frustrated. Level design, besides those 3 levels are 10/10, and the 2nd level & Silent Cartographer are still two of the absolute best campaign levels in shooter game history.Loved playing through this game again, for the first time in 19 years. 10/10Halo2 - I only played through this once back when it was first released, and playing through it again reminds me why I only played it once. Because although the game's budget increased & many aspects of the game improved, it just wasn't. This game's difficulty was frustrating, completely unlike the first game. Playing the tough areas over and over again feeling like you've been cheated nearly every time you die... after about the dozenth time you get through it alive through pure luck, rather than skill.BTW, I've never been a huge fan of The Flood, but its like they purposely made them to be far far more annoying in the sequel. Especially with the little larva things being able to resurrect the bigger Flood creatures you already killed.Also, the level design took a giant dump, especially when compared to the 1st & 3rd. The game has its moments of fun, but none of them are because of the levels design being clever.Halo 1's story was both simple & perfect.Halo 2's story... I completely lost interest in about a third through.By the way, one of the most frustrating aspects of Halo2 is by moving the aiming sight to the center of the screen makes the Elite Rifles take up over 1/3rds of your entire screen when you dual-wield them. No, I'm not exaggerating. They're my favorite weapon to dual-wield in the entire trilogy, and I felt a bit of dread when I picked them up because I wouldn't see the battlefield as well by using them. Probably more than a few deaths were due to not being able to see properly.When I beat the final boss, I was like "Thank God that shit is over.'6/10Halo 3 - To me, this is the true successor to Halo 1.The level design is back to the quality of the original. The vehicular combat is the best I've ever played in a video game. I blasted through this in two sittings, as opposed to Halo 2 which took me a week because I was only playing 30 minutes to an hour at a time.The story was far far improved from Halo 2, mainly because the POV isn't split between two characters this time and it went back to the simplicity of the original.Big plus that they saved fights with The Flood mostly for the 2nd half of the game. They're not bullet-sponges that attack in the dozens at a time like in Halo 2.Every aspect of the gameplay feels smoother than in the prior games, which were already very smooth, but I didn't realize how smooth Halo3 was until I played it.Only complaints about the story is that it really didn't feel like you were fighting for the war to end, even by the finale. You were told it is, but they didn't show it. Cpt Keyes's daughter's death felt cheap, and well as Sgt. Johnson's death. They both felt like 'Well, we don't want them to survive this game so we'll kill one... here, and the other.... here' when plotting out the story.Many many memorable moments. Solid 9/10. Will play through again sometime - Halo 1 & 3 - will probably skip 2.Probably going to play Reach sometime in the near future, but what's your guy's opinions of ODST & Halo 4? Worth playing or skip them?And while we're on the topic, I heard there's nearly 30 Halo books. Are they worth getting into or are they crap?Edit - Adding my review of Reach -I'm surprised I made this thread almost 2 years ago, and that it took me so long to play Reach.Reach seems to have been forgotten amongst the Halo Community because I rarely ever see it mentioned. I remember playing it once after it came out, had a blast, but I never replayed through it and I can't remember specific moments about it.Anyway, I just finished playing through it again, and let me start off with the negatives.*The story is extremely poor, although it seems it should have been great with the potential it had with a squad of half a dozen spartans in the final days of Reach. Going through the levels I can't recall exactly what the purpose is... why I'm going from point A to B and killing everything inbetween. The cutscenes do a very poor job at communicating the stakes & conflict. These are supposed to be the final days of Reach but it doesn't seem like it within the game, it may 'tell' poorly but it definitely does not 'show.'*The Spartans.... um... who are they? I didn't know them at all, or care about any of them apart from Kat, so when they die in the cutscenes I felt absolutely nothing at all. Another example of piss-poor character development.*Unlike Halo 1&3, which have amazing pacing leading up to amazing finales... there's not much pacing leading up to a very poor finale that made me wonder 'Is this about to end?' and then it ends.*It feels shorter than the other Halo games by Bungi. I played through it all in two sittings, which may be wrong.Now given those massive flaws you'd probably guess I have a very poor opinion of the overall game. But here are the positives.*There are no 'bad' levels. Even in the great Halo games there's levels that are a slog to get through at best, a royal pain in the ass at worst. 'The Library' in Halo1 comes to mind. They make you second guess playing through the campaigns on Legendary because you know they would be agonizingly annoying. But in Reach all of the levels are great and fun to play through. The level design is great and feels like what Bungi wishes they could fit in their previous games but didn't have the time.*The acessories options, to have sprint, optical camouflage, a decoy, or another layer of armor was a great addition. The decoy-hologram definitely was the most useful.*NO FLOOD. I don't know how popular or unpopular of an opinion this is, but the flood was fun for a bit in Halo1 and became increasingly agrovating. In Halo2 they were the worst, but in Halo3 they were 'improved' but still not fun. Having to fight exclusively against the Covenant was a relief.*The enemy variety. Since there was no flood enemies, Bungi gave us increased variation of Elites & Brutes, and they're always fun to fight.So, my rankings for the Halo games are...*3*1 (They're practically interchangable)*Reach*2