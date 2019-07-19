Just discovered Iron Maiden

I have seen their art and stuff over the years and thought it was a clothing brand or something.

Came across them on Apple music and I was absolutely blown away. Really liking the Virtual XI, The X Factor, and Seventh Son of a Seventh Son albums.

Any Iron Maiden fans on Sherdog? What are your favorite albums.?
 
The band I've seen the most live. GOATs of NWBHM.
 


First album I saw my favorite. This band was super influential In metal.
 
Debut album: Phantom of the Opera still top 3 favorite metal song all time. I used to listen to that song over and over and over again.
 
Todd Gack said:
Powerslave is my favourite album.
I second this. Powerslave is awesome.


Maiden has been super consistent during their whole career which is super impressive.

Bruce Dickinson is among the GOAT metal singers. His live performances are incredible.

I saw them once live around 2003 or 2004. It was incredible.
 
Caught Somewhere in Time from the album Somewhere in Time (1986) is an epic song.

 
Fear of the Dark is always rotating in my workout music.
 
Ah hell yeah! Up the Irons! There's so many awesome songs, I could spend all day posting them. Was the band that really gave me taste in music, I mean there were some good songs I listened to before, but Maiden set a standard for me.




 
Piece of Mind is my favorite from them.
So many awesome songs on that album.
 
Love maiden. As a kid, didnt get to listen to much as parents thought it was satanic. So now get my fill. Ozzy. Sabbath also.
 
Hallowed be Thy Name is a perfect song.
 
All of Maiden's 80's albums are incredible. The drumming on Where Eagles Dare is great. The album Piece of Mind (1983) is the debut of drummer Nicko McBrain.

 
These are my faves.

Maiden was prolly one of the first real metal bands I got into. Then it lead into thrash metal, then death metal, black metal, nu metal, metalcore, post-hardcore, mathcore etc. Still crank those although I'm more of an early 2000s rock guy these days.
 
7JiH.gif
 
Yup, like them.


Bruce Dickinson is a cool guy. Pilot , international fencer , brewer,. He sings a bit too.
 
0verlord said:



These are my faves.

Maiden was prolly one of the first real metal bands I got into. Then it lead into thrash metal, then death metal, black metal, nu metal, metalcore, post-hardcore, mathcore etc. Still crank those although I'm more of an early 2000s rock guy these days.
Very cool stuff!
 
