Just discovered Iron Maiden

Raknesh
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2018
- Messages
- 993
- Reaction score
- 1
I have seen their art and stuff over the years and thought it was a clothing brand or something.
Came across them on Apple music and I was absolutely blown away. Really liking the Virtual XI, The X Factor, and Seventh Son of a Seventh Son albums.
Any Iron Maiden fans on Sherdog? What are your favorite albums.?
Came across them on Apple music and I was absolutely blown away. Really liking the Virtual XI, The X Factor, and Seventh Son of a Seventh Son albums.
Any Iron Maiden fans on Sherdog? What are your favorite albums.?