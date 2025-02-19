Zazen
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2006
- Messages
- 13,180
- Reaction score
- 13,312
It would be nice if these idiots actually spent proper time reviewing these agencies before firing people. In both instances they scrambled to rehire as many as possible afterwards. Absolute clown administration. How many qualified people in other sectors have lost their jobs and didn’t deserve to? Do we even have a count of how many people have been canned? It’s got to be tens of thousands at this point. I think will be long term consequences eliminating so many experienced workers. https://www.axios.com/2025/02/18/trump-usda-firings-bird-flu-response