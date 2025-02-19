  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Just days after nuclear weapons staff was fired, the USDA accidentally fires team working on bird flu.

Zazen

Zazen

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
13,180
Reaction score
13,312
It would be nice if these idiots actually spent proper time reviewing these agencies before firing people. In both instances they scrambled to rehire as many as possible afterwards. Absolute clown administration. How many qualified people in other sectors have lost their jobs and didn’t deserve to? Do we even have a count of how many people have been canned? It’s got to be tens of thousands at this point. I think will be long term consequences eliminating so many experienced workers. https://www.axios.com/2025/02/18/trump-usda-firings-bird-flu-response
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,660
Messages
56,914,231
Members
175,455
Latest member
the.canadian.grizzly

Share this page

Back
Top