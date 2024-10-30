Just checkmated a really awful player

Mulder_81
1. e4 a6 { B00 St.George Defense } 2. d4 h6 3. Nf3 h5 4. h3 Rh6 5. Bxh6 gxh6 6. g4 hxg4 7. hxg4 Nf6 8. e5 Nxg4 9. Rg1 Nxf2 10. Kxf2 h5 11. Rh1 h4 12. Rxh4 f5 13. d5 a5 14. b4 axb4 15. Rxb4 Na6 16. Rf4 Nc5 17. Rxf5 Ra3 18. Nxa3 Na6 19. Rf4 Bh6 20. Rh4 Bf8 21. Nb5 b6 22. Na7 Bb7 23. Nb5 Bxd5 24.Nfd4 Bg7 25. Nf5 Bxe5 26. Rc1 Nc5 27. Qxd5 c6 28. Qxe5 Na4 29. Rxa4 cxb5 30. Rb4 Qc8 31. Qxe7# { White wins by checkmate. } 1-0