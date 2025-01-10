Just burn it all down at this point

Sakuraba'sEar
Aren't we all average Sherdoggers who are multi millionaires and bang Boise dimes daily? We should pool our billions in Sportsbook cash and buy up Sherdog, and revert it back to its OT glory!Seriously, haven't we been through enough already? My retarded ass can't even concentrate on reading this
Why u do this to us?
Is this a test of loyalty? Have we not sacrificed enough for the brotherhood of sher?
They banned 70% of all the posters. They want to get rid of the remaining 30% by doing this. The incompetence/laziness is equal to that of California politicians
As long as you don't live in California, you should be fine...Just be sure to keep my join date. It’s probably the most important thing in my life. If I had to flee my house in 1 minute I’d take my wallet and my Sherdog join date with me. Everything else can be replaced.