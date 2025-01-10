  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to it's more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Just burn it all down at this point

Sakuraba'sEar

Sakuraba'sEar

Seriously, haven't we been through enough already? My retarded ass can't even concentrate on reading this

Why u do this to us?

Is this a test of loyalty? Have we not sacrificed enough for the brotherhood of sher?

1000003794.gif
 
It was mark of Great Leadership to test the Brave People's courage and build Resiliency through deprive! This events was only serve for make us stronger, TS!
 
Sakuraba'sEar said:
Seriously, haven't we been through enough already? My retarded ass can't even concentrate on reading this

Why u do this to us?

Is this a test of loyalty? Have we not sacrificed enough for the brotherhood of sher?

View attachment 1079163
Aren't we all average Sherdoggers who are multi millionaires and bang Boise dimes daily? We should pool our billions in Sportsbook cash and buy up Sherdog, and revert it back to its OT glory!

<{UberTS}>
 
to make it a little more bearable...................... make sigs disappear site wide, and acknowledge that you will be gay for doing this.
 
They banned 70% of all the posters. They want to get rid of the remaining 30% by doing this. The incompetence/laziness is equal to that of California politicians
 
Richmma80 said:
They banned 70% of all the posters. They want to get rid of the remaining 30% by doing this. The incompetence/laziness is equal to that of California politicians
Doubt they're hiring lesbians, because no woman would want this job.

But it is quite the uncontained dumpster fire.
 
Tech is grinding away at it Sherfam... and things will only get better in 2025 when Jon Jones gets KTFO by Aspinall or Pereira later this year.
 
Just be sure to keep my join date. It’s probably the most important thing in my life. If I had to flee my house in 1 minute I’d take my wallet and my Sherdog join date with me. Everything else can be replaced.
 
TheNinja said:
Just be sure to keep my join date. It’s probably the most important thing in my life. If I had to flee my house in 1 minute I’d take my wallet and my Sherdog join date with me. Everything else can be replaced.
As long as you don't live in California, you should be fine...
 
Keep as cool as you can
Face piles of trials with smiles
It riles them to believe
That you perceive
The web they weave...
And keep on thinking free
 
