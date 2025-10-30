Just Book Aspinall vs. Gane 2 Already. This Forum Is Insufferable...

At this point I don't care who you think cheated, who wanted a way out, who was winning, who was exposed, who is a dirty fighter, who was gassing, etc. There's already like 500 threads with all kinds of opinions.



The bottom is they fought less than 5 minutes. Neither fighter was close to being finished when it was stopped. Gane was a bigger challenge than many expected, though we knew Tom would have a fight like this eventually. We didn't get to see how each fighter would adjust in later rounds.



Eye Poke Gate has probably already surpassed Aspinall-Jones Duck Gate and Grease Gate (GSP vs. Penn 2 for those who remember it) in terms of drama, debates and opinions. Let's just wait for part 2.



Of course, I know this will probably fall on deaf ears, but I at least tried....