Just Book Aspinall vs. Gane 2 Already. This Forum Is Insufferable...

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jul 2, 2007
Messages
27,554
Reaction score
13,965
At this point I don't care who you think cheated, who wanted a way out, who was winning, who was exposed, who is a dirty fighter, who was gassing, etc. There's already like 500 threads with all kinds of opinions.

The bottom is they fought less than 5 minutes. Neither fighter was close to being finished when it was stopped. Gane was a bigger challenge than many expected, though we knew Tom would have a fight like this eventually. We didn't get to see how each fighter would adjust in later rounds.

Eye Poke Gate has probably already surpassed Aspinall-Jones Duck Gate and Grease Gate (GSP vs. Penn 2 for those who remember it) in terms of drama, debates and opinions. Let's just wait for part 2.

Of course, I know this will probably fall on deaf ears, but I at least tried....
 
And it just seems to be here and Twitter or instagram

Other places seem pretty firmly on Tom’s side
 
Don't even care if Tommo faked/quit/panicked or what, just here to laugh at all the memes :cool:

And hopefully the rematch has even more and better memeable moments!
 
markantony20 said:
And it just seems to be here and Twitter or instagram

Other places seem pretty firmly on Tom’s side
I dunno about that. I’ve seen about the same split between defenders and detractors on other social media.
 
It's not gonna happen.

Literally every element in play tends to go against a quick easy rebooking.

(Don't get me wrong... I hear ya this place is super toxic right now)

UFC takes forever to book title fights
.... lok at Chimaev.
- Healthy
- options for contenders
- maybe booking him for May in 8 months

Tom and his team still haven't figured out what the status of his eye injury is, or how long to expect it to be back to good and safe to spar.

... and you will know
- they are releasing a documentary film series for every Dr appt
- they know a lot is at stake and they need to win
- they know the ball is in their court, after 2 years of being the ones waiting.
 
mkt said:
At this point I don't care who you think cheated, who wanted a way out, who was winning, who was exposed, who is a dirty fighter, who was gassing, etc. There's already like 500 threads with all kinds of opinions.

The bottom is they fought less than 5 minutes. Neither fighter was close to being finished when it was stopped. Gane was a bigger challenge than many expected, though we knew Tom would have a fight like this eventually. We didn't get to see how each fighter would adjust in later rounds.

Eye Poke Gate has probably already surpassed Aspinall-Jones Duck Gate and Grease Gate (GSP vs. Penn 2 for those who remember it) in terms of drama, debates and opinions. Let's just wait for part 2.

Of course, I know this will probably fall on deaf ears, but I at least tried....
I guess you don't get the sentimental Aspinall social media? He's not fighting again.
 
Agreed. HW division has been fucked and this drama makes it worse. I'm pretty sure whoever wins the rematch is the better fighter and there won't be eye pokes like this one.
 
mkt said:
At this point I don't care who you think cheated,
This is the crux of the problem. Not sure if you're aware, eye pokes are not an MMA technique. Gane did one of those, and now Tom can't see correctly.

You don't think they're trying to rebook the fight at the earliest opportunity? It's not going to happen in a week.
 
And why should he fight again? He got the title.. He could only lose at this point. Nothing to gain from it.

Believe me, Gane would beat the crap out of him in the rematch. Not because he¨s better but because Aspinall isnt tested for that type of challenge. That¨s the problem running through the field.
 
I said on a other thread yesterday that mods should put all of this threads together on one mega thread because it was three days after the figth and there were 20 threads on the main forum page about it.

Another day has passed, now there are 23.

Fucks sake....
 
If a fighter breaks a UFC contract and stops fighting, they could face legal and financial penalties. Breaking an exclusive contract typically involves a breach of contract lawsuit, where the UFC could seek damages and may be able to freeze the fighter's assets or prevent them from competing elsewhere until the contract is fulfilled. The specific consequences depend on the contract's wording and the fighter's personal circumstances.

They have to get out of it somehow....
 
Dana said the rematch is inevitable so it will happen it's just a matter of when..
 
