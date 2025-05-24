Just Bleed Fans: FNC 23 is Tomorrow 5/24!

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

This is about as good as regional Balkan MMA gets, and there are sure to be some Just Bleed fights and drop dead gorgeous ring girls.
PPV is only $11
www.fnc.tv

FNC.tv

The official streaming platform of the Fight Nation Championship organization
www.fnc.tv www.fnc.tv

If you have nothing better to do at 12:00 PM ET, why not treat yourself to some violence for the price of a coffee and snack?

www.tapology.com

FNC 23 | MMA Event | Tapology

FNC 23 takes place Saturday, May 24, 2025 with 11 fights at Beogradska Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

3SH5Qha.jpg


I'm most looking forward to Marko Bojković v Miloš Janičić, Fabjan vs Moeil, Stefan Negucić v Kamil Kraska, and Miljan Zdravkovic vs Kikadze Bondo.
It'll also be fun to watch Vaso "Psycho" Bakočević (fan favorite Montenegrin regional journeyman) assault some poor Italian guy.
 
Bojkovic got the shit kicked out of him. Wasn't expecting that

Zdravkovic looked good at least.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Bojkovic got the shit kicked out of him. Wasn't expecting that

Zdravkovic looked good at least.
Haha I was watching with a few friends from Montenegro who know our guy. I watched the entire lead up and Bojkovic was destined to lose. Hot head, was pressed by the team that came from Montenegro trying to beef and fight with everyone, and the spotlight was just too much. Also his teeth were all yellow from smoking recently, which showed in the cardio.

It was a good loss for him to take, and I think it will be a good humbling experience for him, he got the absolute FUCK kicked out of him and I hope they put the fight on youtube so I can share it here.

Bojkovic's face after
 
