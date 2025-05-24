Just Bleed Fans: FNC 23 is Tomorrow 5/24!

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 11,848
- Reaction score
- 25,285
This is about as good as regional Balkan MMA gets, and there are sure to be some Just Bleed fights and drop dead gorgeous ring girls.
PPV is only $11
If you have nothing better to do at 12:00 PM ET, why not treat yourself to some violence for the price of a coffee and snack?
I'm most looking forward to Marko Bojković v Miloš Janičić, Fabjan vs Moeil, Stefan Negucić v Kamil Kraska, and Miljan Zdravkovic vs Kikadze Bondo.
It'll also be fun to watch Vaso "Psycho" Bakočević (fan favorite Montenegrin regional journeyman) assault some poor Italian guy.
PPV is only $11
If you have nothing better to do at 12:00 PM ET, why not treat yourself to some violence for the price of a coffee and snack?
FNC 23 | MMA Event | Tapology
FNC 23 takes place Saturday, May 24, 2025 with 11 fights at Beogradska Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com
I'm most looking forward to Marko Bojković v Miloš Janičić, Fabjan vs Moeil, Stefan Negucić v Kamil Kraska, and Miljan Zdravkovic vs Kikadze Bondo.
It'll also be fun to watch Vaso "Psycho" Bakočević (fan favorite Montenegrin regional journeyman) assault some poor Italian guy.