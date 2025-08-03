Just Bleed Crew Checked in to the Apex!

yea, there is definitely a lack of energy at the Apex, but these guys on the main card ain't letting that bother them. They came to fight and make their own energy in that building, gotta show some respect for that.Gotta admit we got some quality bangin' tonight, and I hate the shitpex
shit card. 0/10. would rather watch 2 homos.
dying ufc is.
I didn't really watch the prelims so that may have increased my excitement per minute ratio, but it is hard to complain about back to back wars.Was about to write the card off as a loss, call it the shitty card everyone thought it was, then Ribovics turned it around.
Yeah lucky you, there was a few good moments. But main card really saved the night. Even liked the Neil Magny fight. Felt like I was about to put a sleep timer on before that.I didn't really watch the prelims so that may have increased my excitement per minute ratio, but it is hard to complain about back to back wars.
Duncan turned Rebecki into a cyclops with a brain tumor.