  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Just Bleed Crew Checked in to the Apex!

DougieJones said:
Gotta admit we got some quality bangin' tonight, and I hate the shitpex
Click to expand...
yea, there is definitely a lack of energy at the Apex, but these guys on the main card ain't letting that bother them. They came to fight and make their own energy in that building, gotta show some respect for that.
 
Was about to write the card off as a loss, call it the shitty card everyone thought it was, then Ribovics turned it around.
 
It had 2 good fights with dudes i don't know if I seen before. Main event was a fucking joke
 
Tweak896 said:
Was about to write the card off as a loss, call it the shitty card everyone thought it was, then Ribovics turned it around.
Click to expand...
I didn't really watch the prelims so that may have increased my excitement per minute ratio, but it is hard to complain about back to back wars.

Duncan turned Rebecki into a cyclops with a brain tumor.
 
Cartiac said:
I didn't really watch the prelims so that may have increased my excitement per minute ratio, but it is hard to complain about back to back wars.

Duncan turned Rebecki into a cyclops with a brain tumor.
Click to expand...
Yeah lucky you, there was a few good moments. But main card really saved the night. Even liked the Neil Magny fight. Felt like I was about to put a sleep timer on before that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mideastbeast
Massive renovations to the UFC APEX BUT.......
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
Rhood
The Biggest Flaw about the Apex the UFC fails to see
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
Eric Silva 2.0
E
STAY GOLD
The UFC should trim down the amount of APEX cards or reduce the amount of fights on APEX cards
2
Replies
20
Views
571
rmorris003
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,052
Messages
57,643,244
Members
175,787
Latest member
Eric Brooks

Share this page

Back
Top