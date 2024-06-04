Just another reason why I love Tito 💕

After seeing the Helen Yee interview, I believe he does this stuff halfway on purpose. You can see Tito breaking character and smirking before his answer with Helen.
 
TheMadHatter said:
If that is so, he is a greater comedian than Andy Kaufman.
 
I never would have guessed that tito would be the gift that keeps on giving in MMA for so long.
 
