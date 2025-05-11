Just a Quick Update on the Big Fights coming up in the Heavyweight Division

650lb Sumo
For all you HW fans this is what's coming up in the second half of 2025 at the top of the division:
(1) Jon Jones (Champ): not booked - last fought 6 months ago
(2) Tom Aspinall (Interim Champ): not booked - last fought 10 months ago
(3) Alexander Volkov: not booked - last fought 6 months ago
(4) Ciryl Gane: not booked - last fought 5 months ago
(5) Sergei Pavlovich: not booked - last fought 3 months ago
(6) Curtis Blaydes: fights Rizvan Kuniev on Midsummer's Day - last fought 10 months ago
(7) Jailton Almeida: not booked - last fought 4 months ago
(8) Serghei Spivac: fights Waldo Cortes-Acosta on the 7th of June - last fought 4 months ago
(9) Marcin Tybura: not booked - last fought 2 months ago
(10) Derrick Lewis: fights Tallison Teixeira on the 12th of July - last fought 12 months ago
(11) Tai Tuivasa: not booked - last fought 9 months ago
As you can see June and July is going to be a big period in the division, so pay close attention!
I'll be back in a while with the latest developments.
In case I missed a recent announcement please contribute that.
