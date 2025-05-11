Just a Quick Update on the Big Fights coming up in the Heavyweight Division

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
11,324
Reaction score
27,692
For all you HW fans this is what's coming up in the second half of 2025 at the top of the division:

(1) Jon Jones (Champ): not booked - last fought 6 months ago
(2) Tom Aspinall (Interim Champ): not booked - last fought 10 months ago
(3) Alexander Volkov: not booked - last fought 6 months ago
(4) Ciryl Gane: not booked - last fought 5 months ago
(5) Sergei Pavlovich: not booked - last fought 3 months ago

(6) Curtis Blaydes: fights Rizvan Kuniev on Midsummer's Day - last fought 10 months ago
(7) Jailton Almeida: not booked - last fought 4 months ago
(8) Serghei Spivac: fights Waldo Cortes-Acosta on the 7th of June - last fought 4 months ago
(9) Marcin Tybura: not booked - last fought 2 months ago
(10) Derrick Lewis: fights Tallison Teixeira on the 12th of July - last fought 12 months ago

(11) Tai Tuivasa: not booked - last fought 9 months ago

As you can see June and July is going to be a big period in the division, so pay close attention! 👀

I'll be back in a while with the latest developments. 👋

In case I missed a recent announcement please contribute that.
 
Last edited:
e984d739-b5fa-455e-82f2-22f3d4f243ef_text.gif
 
Even if most of these were booked, I can't bring myself to give a shit.

The division is so lacking of fresh talent and fun matchups. I mean how are Tybura, Tuivasa and Lewis all in the Top 10 in 2025?

Jones vs Aspinall is the biggest fight the UFC can make right now. Would be an excellent fight but then what? I don't see anything interesting on the horizon.

Might be the worst male division in the UFC right now.
 
I wonder how hard Jon is going to campaign for the Cyril Gane rematch to cap off his career.

HW dead for the most part, the division will remain cursed until Jones retires. It is karmic.
 
Its just depressing and sad to see.

Most of the UFC cards don't even have HW fights anymore on them, I can't believe how bad the division has become.

Its not only that division is really weak now its also the fact that most of them barely ever even fight, we get a UFC HW title like once every 2 years, its ridiculous. The only guy that actually fights often is Derrick Lewis and even he has slowed down now because he is gonna retire very soon, outside of him everyone has just been so inactive, very little actual fighting.
 
JBJ was here said:
Let's wait for an injury update on Gane before booking him. That foot was totally fucked up, and it's not encouraging that there's been complete radio silence on the matter since he posted the initial x-rays/MRIs.
Click to expand...
He has been silent for a while.
 
think might wait to see how Jones/Tom plays out before booking Gane/Jailton. If They cant get Jones to fight then Tom has to fight one of them next for title.
 
Big fights coming after June is an odd assumption..
More like the UFC hw division is dead after June . With the loss of every top hw they've had there's not even a gage on the talent they have...

If UFC was smart theyd pay Stipe the bag to fight Tom.. the hype and the fight would be great alone.. and would give Tom a title fight deservance
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Debuting in the same year, who had the toughest path to a title shot?
Replies
6
Views
331
Harlekin
Harlekin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,590
Messages
57,294,369
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top