Just 1 Title Fight Currently Booked

JoeRowe
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 8,863
- Reaction score
- 15,751
DDP vs Khamzat, maybe the most anticipated title fight of the year, is all that's booked right now.
Aspinall, Ankalaev, JDM/Islam, Ilia, Volk, Merab, Kayla/Nunes, Shevchenko & Zhang are all available to fill out the final 4 PPVs of the year.
I wonder if the UFC is trying to get all 4 PPVs built to do one massive announcement, or what's taking so long to book these champions.
It's just weird how every division has come to a halt with nothing to look forward to.
Aspinall, Ankalaev, JDM/Islam, Ilia, Volk, Merab, Kayla/Nunes, Shevchenko & Zhang are all available to fill out the final 4 PPVs of the year.
I wonder if the UFC is trying to get all 4 PPVs built to do one massive announcement, or what's taking so long to book these champions.
It's just weird how every division has come to a halt with nothing to look forward to.