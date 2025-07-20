  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Just 1 Title Fight Currently Booked

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
8,863
Reaction score
15,751
DDP vs Khamzat, maybe the most anticipated title fight of the year, is all that's booked right now.

Aspinall, Ankalaev, JDM/Islam, Ilia, Volk, Merab, Kayla/Nunes, Shevchenko & Zhang are all available to fill out the final 4 PPVs of the year.

I wonder if the UFC is trying to get all 4 PPVs built to do one massive announcement, or what's taking so long to book these champions.

It's just weird how every division has come to a halt with nothing to look forward to.
 
This is normal. Nothing to see here.

They typically have a main event planned 2 months out (used to be 3), but their ppv isnt till October. My guess is by next weekend we will know
 
I'm not gonna pretend the booking hasn't been absolute shit, but we did have like 6 or 7 title fights in the past 3 months, so we're only just around the corner from some, so I wouldn't expect them to be booked yet.

But the ones that haven't been booked, or the fact multiple of those above were vacants, is definitely cuz everything is just fucking stagnant
 
I thought Islam was supposed to fight JDM this year
They advertised on last night's card, UFC Perth happening in the fall.
 
I'm not gonna worry about the sausage factory for UFC Titles.

The matchmaking hatchery is just part of the UFC Corporate Circus that I have no control over.

===

BUT we got 2025 DWCS coming up!

Fights during the Week -- Inbound!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Only 1 UFC Title Fight Is Currently Booked
Replies
10
Views
275
Eric Silva 2.0
E
JoeRowe
UFC's Path To Redemption
Replies
4
Views
190
Mongoosemk12
Mongoosemk12
JoeRowe
Book These Title Fights
Replies
19
Views
389
BowserJr
BowserJr
JoeRowe
UFC 320-323
Replies
14
Views
682
Typrune Goatley
Typrune Goatley
JoeRowe
Big Fights to Make post UFC 315
Replies
3
Views
198
DrTrouble
DrTrouble

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,267
Messages
57,590,713
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top