scorpiorising said: As a Canadian and a port worker, I'm sure some drugs are coming through our ports and down the USA. However, crossing two borders is very illogical.



I do however support some form of corporation to stop all these drugs ravaging our two nations.

here's an idea. how about the us customs and border agents at the points of entry do their jobs and stop drugs from going into their country? as much as the dotard would love to tell you otherwise, it's not canada's job to secure america's border and dictate what is allowed and goes into the united states.there was only 400 and somewhat pounds of fentanyl seized at the us border coming in from canada last year. the bulk of all the shit is coming in internationally through us ports and international airports within the united states with the help of corrupt customs and port/airport workers. the rest is being smuggled in through the mexican side of the border through tunnels and shit. the shit making its way in from canada doesn't even scratch the surface. nobody is going to take the added risk of shipping their supply through canada and then again through the united states, they will just bypass canada altogether and ship it directly to the states. and at worst they will just send it in through mexico because it is much easier for them to get their drugs into before sending it north.this whole fentanyl bullshit is all just nonsense and everybody knows it. it's all just a ploy so that president musk and the first felon can kick their own economy in the balls and then buyout floundering companies for peanuts once they start to feel the tarriff burn and then extort everyone for as much as they can.it was never about their makebelieve fantasies about all of this supposed massive amounts of fentanyl and illegal aliens making it's way through the american border from canada. that was all just smoke and mirrors. they need an excuse for the rubes to go along with while they bleed them dry.