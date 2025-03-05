  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Just 0.2% of US border fentanyl seizures are at the Canadian border - CNN

As a Canadian and a port worker, I'm sure some drugs are coming through our ports and down the USA. However, crossing two borders is very illogical.

I do however support some form of corporation to stop all these drugs ravaging our two nations.
 
0.2% of fentanyl coming across from the Canadian border is unacceptable and Donald should increase the tariff even more!
 
Well yea it’s just more fake news …his thing tonight ( whatever you want to call it ) wasn’t bad though he only lied about 50% of the time so it’s a good thing . The 50% he told the truth on was still mixed in with fake stuff but whatever …..I agreed on some points and he didn’t lose it he actually did a good job of staging certain things after his approval rating came out though…lol
 
Our boarder is a joke though. It’s easier to get an illegal handgun from the states than it is to get plastic straws at a restaurant lol
 
Anyone can get a hand gun illegally or not . I’d say getting a straw is harder bc sometimes you don’t know where their located or have to ask the cashier fir one .
 
here's an idea. how about the us customs and border agents at the points of entry do their jobs and stop drugs from going into their country? as much as the dotard would love to tell you otherwise, it's not canada's job to secure america's border and dictate what is allowed and goes into the united states.

there was only 400 and somewhat pounds of fentanyl seized at the us border coming in from canada last year. the bulk of all the shit is coming in internationally through us ports and international airports within the united states with the help of corrupt customs and port/airport workers. the rest is being smuggled in through the mexican side of the border through tunnels and shit. the shit making its way in from canada doesn't even scratch the surface. nobody is going to take the added risk of shipping their supply through canada and then again through the united states, they will just bypass canada altogether and ship it directly to the states. and at worst they will just send it in through mexico because it is much easier for them to get their drugs into before sending it north.

this whole fentanyl bullshit is all just nonsense and everybody knows it. it's all just a ploy so that president musk and the first felon can kick their own economy in the balls and then buyout floundering companies for peanuts once they start to feel the tarriff burn and then extort everyone for as much as they can.

it was never about their makebelieve fantasies about all of this supposed massive amounts of fentanyl and illegal aliens making it's way through the american border from canada. that was all just smoke and mirrors. they need an excuse for the rubes to go along with while they bleed them dry.
 
I bet most, if not all of that 0.2% is dumbasses trying to bring their personal stash on holiday, rather than some organised operation. Aren't drugs generally more expensive in Canada anyway?
 
I still can’t believe he started a full blown trade war with Canada. You couldn’t even make this up lol

Real life is crazier than tv
 
