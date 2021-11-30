  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Law [Jussie Smollett Trial] Illinois Appellate Court Tossed Out Jussie’s Challenge, Upheld 150-Day Jail Sentence.

Arkain2K

Arkain2K

Si vis pacem, para bellum
@Steel
Joined
Dec 6, 2010
Messages
33,548
Reaction score
5,922
Hate crime or publicity stunt? Chicago jury to hear case in Jussie Smollett trial
By Peter Szekely | November 29, 2021



(Reuters) -On a frigid Chicago night in January 2019, actor Jussie Smollett, a star on the TV drama "Empire," reported that he was the victim of a hate-motivated street attack, but police later accused him of staging the whole affair as a publicity stunt.

The case went to trial on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court, with a jury selected by late afternoon to hear evidence for six felony counts of disorderly conduct accusing Smollett of making false reports to the police.

Smollett, 39, has denied that he faked the attack, pleading not guilty.

The openly gay Black actor told police he had been accosted on a darkened street by two masked strangers. According to Smollett's account, his assailants threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs and expressions of support for then-President Donald Trump.

A month later, police arrested him, accusing Smollett of paying two brothers $3,500 to stage the attack in a hoax aimed at gaining public sympathy and raising his show-business profile.

Smollett's acting career has faded since the incident. He lost his role as a singer-songwriter in the final season of "Empire," a Fox television hip-hop drama that ended a five-year run in 2020.

His case took an unexpected turn in the spring of 2019 when the Cook County state's attorney's office dropped a 16-count indictment against him in exchange for Smollett forfeiting his $10,000 bond without admitting wrongdoing.

The dismissal drew criticism from then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the city's police superintendent, who called the reversal a miscarriage of justice, leading a Cook County judge to appoint Dan Webb, a former U.S. attorney, to review the case.

After a five-month investigation, Webb overruled the state's attorney's office and concluded that prosecution of Smollett was warranted, questioning the judgment of prosecutors in dropping the original case.

The current case against Smollett has been slowed by legal challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key trial testimony is expected from the brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who prosecutors have said were paid by Smollett to participate in a phony attack. Smollett is not required to testify in his own defense.

https://news.yahoo.com/hate-crime-publicity-stunt-chicago-174353262.html

---



 
Last edited:
  • This is a fact-based discussion about the Jussie Smollett trial. Do not pollute it with unsubstantiated rumors and conspiracy theories.
  • If you are behind on the news, catch up on the comprehensive recaps provided in the Thread Index below, instead of the bastardized versions from Twitter.
  • Don't ask stupid questions just because you are too lazy to read the answers already provided in the OP.
  • Everyone here have already watched Dave Chappell's "Juicy Smoullier" comedy bit from 3 years ago. There's no need to spam it again and again during the actual courtroom PBP.
-----









Thread Index:
---

Previous Threads:

1) Empire star attacked. Claims racial and homophobic slurs were yelled at him

2) Kim Foxx dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett
 
Last edited:
Jussie Smollett trial begins with prosecutor alleging a bogus hate crime and actor’s defense insisting case was ‘tremendous rush to judgment’
By MEGAN CREPEAU and JASON MEISNER, CHICAGO TRIBUNE | NOV 29, 2021



After years of controversy and roller-coaster twists and turns, the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett finally began Monday with prosecutors alleging the actor faked a hate crime that grabbed the nation’s attention and the defense calling that a “fantasy.”

In his opening statement, special prosecutor Dan Webb said that Smollett’s fakery was not just a criminal act — it was a despicable act that denigrated victims of actual hate crimes.

In his zeal for attention, Webb said, Smollett even “tampered” with the rope his accomplices had put around his neck “to make it look more like a lynching.”

“By the time the police get there, Mr. Smollett has moved the knot closer to his throat,” Webb said, pointing to a surveillance photo that showed the actor walking up the steps to his apartment on the night of the incident with the rope apparently dangling from his neck. “He wanted it to look like something more serious.”

But Smollett’s attorneys said it was the actor, who is Black and openly gay, who was in fact the real victim, not only of a homophobic attack but also of a “tremendous rush to judgment” by police and prosecutors that ruined his career and reputation.

And the prosecutors’ star witnesses, brothers who told police they helped Smollett fake the attack, are opportunistic liars who hated Smollett “because of who he is as a person” and were using him to advance their own careers, defense attorney Nenye Uche said in his opening statement.

“They are not some foreign exchange students from Nigeria,” Uche said. “They are sophisticated, highly intelligent criminals. ... Jussie thought he had a friend, but that friendship ran one way, it was a one-way street.”

Throughout opening statements, which concluded shortly before 7 p.m., Smollett sat calmly at the defense table dressed in a dark gray suit, occasionally leaning over to whisper something to his attorney. He left the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Monday evening without commenting, flanked by several family members and supporters.

While in court, Smollett learned that a film he recently directed, “B-Boy Blues,” had won “fan favorite narrative feature” in the American Black Film Festival Awards, according to a spokesperson for the defense.

Prosecutors are scheduled to begin presenting witnesses in their case Tuesday morning.



The opening statements were the culmination of a long day in court that began with jury selection in Associate Judge James Linn’s courtroom. A jury of six men and six women, as well as two women alternates, was selected shortly before 4 p.m. Of the men seated on the regular panel, five are white and one is black, while the women are made up of five whites and one Hispanic.

Though the disorderly conduct charges Smollett faces are relatively minor, the case brings with it immense baggage, including what became a political crisis of sorts for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and the appointment of special prosecutor Webb to handle the case.

But jurors are being tasked with determining a far narrower question: Did Smollett in fact orchestrate a phony hate crime on himself, then lie to police about being a victim?

In Webb’s opening statement, the answer was emphatically “yes.” He recapped the now familiar allegations against Smollett, beginning with a “hate” letter sent to the “Empire” studio on Chicago’s West Side days before the alleged attack.

Webb said that while “to this day” law enforcement has not determined who sent the letter, Smollett was upset that the studio didn’t take it more seriously, so he concocted the plan to pay two brothers he knew from the set of “Empire,” Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, to help him stage the fake attack.

Webb said Abimbola will testify that days before the incident, Smollett texted him asking for help “on the low.” The two later talked in Smollett’s car, with the actor telling him specifically he wanted them to shout a racial epithet and “MAGA!” to make it seem like the assailants were racist supporters of President Trump.

“I want you to attack me, but when you hit me, I want you to kind of pull your punches a bit because I don’t want to get seriously hurt,” Webb said Smollett told the brothers. Smollett also instructed them to put a rope around his neck to “make it look more like a lynching, like a hate crime,” Webb said.

The three men went on a “dry run” before the attack, part of which was captured on surveillance camera, Webb said. Smollett’s Mercedes can be seen circling the Streeterville intersection, showing the brothers the area where he wanted the attack to occur, Webb said.

Webb said police “reacted swiftly” to Smollett’s allegation, putting the “full force” of the department on the case. At one point they had 26 officers and detectives working it, tallying over 3,000 man hours, according to Webb.

In his opening remarks, Uche said there’s no physical or forensic evidence tying Smollett to the alleged hoax. He also said there’s no evidence Smollett was upset with situation at “Empire.”

“Jussie was not a person who liked attention. Even his publicist was frustrated at him for that,” he said. “It’s fantasy.”

Uche also pointed out that the Osundairo brothers, who only accused Smollett after they were arrested upon return from a trip to Nigeria, were the only ones who have changed their story.

“From the very first moment, Jussie’s truth, what he said happened, has remained constant, it has remained consistent, it has not changed. There has not been a Part 1, there has not been a Part 2 ... because it’s the truth.”



By now the contours of the story are familiar: Smollett claimed he was walking home from a Subway restaurant one night in January 2019 when two men wearing ski masks attacked him, yelling racial and homophobic slurs. One of his attackers appeared to be white, Smollett said. And in the midst of the assault, one assailant yelled “This is MAGA country,” a reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan.

His manager called police, and officers responded to his apartment to find Smollett with the rope still around his neck. “I just wanted y’all to see it,” he told them.

The story grabbed international headlines — particularly after the Osundairo brothers told police that the attack had been faked. Smollett had persuaded them to stage the assault in hopes of catching the attention of his “Empire” bosses, the brothers said.

But in a stunning move, Cook County prosecutors quietly dropped those charges shortly after Smollett’s formal indictment, causing mass confusion and an outcry that ultimately led to a special prosecutor’s appointment. Webb, and his team brought a new indictment against Smollett in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.



During jury selection Monday, Linn asked specifically whether jury candidates had heard about the case in the news, seen “Empire,” watched the celebrity gossip site TMZ, or belong to any civil rights or anti-police groups.

About five people raised their hands indicating they’d never heard of the Smollett allegations. A handful said they’d watched “Empire” and a few said they’d seen TMZ before.

The trial is slated to last at least a week. Unlike during previous high-profile trials, the proceedings will not be livestreamed either online or to an “overflow” room.

And with COVID shutdowns eased and questions involving his legal representation resolved, the evidence against Smollett will finally get a public airing in court

https://www.chicagotribune.com/news...uwvf5pi354xzvv6plny-story.html?outputType=amp
 
Last edited:
Jussie Smollett Wasn't Cooperative During Investigation Of His Hate Crime Allegations, Detective Testifies
By Marisa Dellatto | Forbes Staff | Nov 30, 2021​



As testimony kicked off in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, who has been charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false report that he was a victim of a hate crime attack in 2019–an incident that police say Smollett staged—the lead detective who investigated the incident stated in court that Smollett was uncooperative during the Chicago Police Department’s initial probe.

Detective Michael Theis testified that Smollett declined to hand over his cell phone and would not provide medical records or a sample for DNA testing to identify the attackers he claimed had put a noose around his neck because he’s black and openly gay, according to CBS News Chicago and Fox News.



Theis testified that between 24 and 26 officers worked on the case and dedicated over 3,000 hours to it, according to CBS News Chicago.

The detective said he directed so much manpower at investigating the incident because it was “horrible” and there was so much public attention to Smollett’s claims, including that the attackers had yelled that he was in “MAGA country.”

Theis stated that investigators determined that Smollett staged the attack on himself with Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo.

The detective said the Osundairo brothers told police that Smollett staged the attack because he received a threatening letter at the studio where his show Empire was being filmed and allegedly felt that the studio did not take it seriously enough.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisa...te-crime-allegations-detective-testifies/amp/
 
Last edited:
A Very Serious Cat said:
Honestly surprised it's actually made it to trial. Hope he gets more than a slap on the wrist
Click to expand...
His career is pretty much over. Lost millions and is an international disgrace and a punchline for the next 30 years.

You give this dude jail and he'll kill himself.

I'd be satisfied with a really embarrassing trial, a conviction, community service and a whole lot of repentance.
 
BAM said:
His career is pretty much over. Lost millions and is an international disgrace and a punchline for the next 30 years.

You give this dude jail and he'll kill himself.

I'd be satisfied with a really embarrassing trial, a conviction, community service and a whole lot of repentance.
Click to expand...

Yeah, the maximum penalty is 3 years in jail if convicted, but I'm pretty sure everyone already assume that he's gonna walk with a probation, after this alleged lynching wasted millions in tax-payers money and thousands of police hours.

Not so sure about the repentance though, when they're still doubling down with this wager. Chances are Jussie will be "further victimized by the White Supremacist jury" if they finds him gulty in light of all the evidence and witnesses.
 
Last edited:
The_Renaissance said:
Narcissism.

That's all this entire incident is - narcissistic personality disorder. Let's forget for a minute that the entire goal here was financial gain, more or less.

A huge cry for attention and adoration for his 'bravery'. Ignoring probability and realism, because he could NOT resist trying to make himself look like a fucking legend and was oblivious to how people might see through his far-fetched story.

He's a gigantic narcissist and a dangerous one.
Click to expand...
Grandiose narcissism. More annoying than vulnerable narc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Misanthropist
International Man in trial for letting over 80 strangers rape his wife
2
Replies
25
Views
980
Barteh
Barteh

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,893
Messages
56,548,380
Members
175,279
Latest member
abBjj

Share this page

Back
Top