Done for goodbye diddler anywhere from 15-life they're saying we'll see
The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial says it has reached a verdict on four of five counts against the hip-hop mogul. The jury was stuck on the top charge, racketeering conspiracy, and are due to continue deliberating on that charge on Wednesday.Besides that tweet no news are reporting that it came back as guilty … the jury just said they had a decision didn’t say what it was .
Right…. They didn’t say guilty or not guilty like I said .The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial says it has reached a verdict on four of five counts against the hip-hop mogul. The jury was stuck on the top charge, racketeering conspiracy, and are due to continue deliberating on that charge on Wednesday.
Correct. It's being interpreted as guilty for two reasons. The first being how fast all four charges came to an agreement. The second being it wouldn't make logical sense to vote not guilty on those 4 charges but still be tied up with the top charge since the top charge essentially needs the other charges guilty to have a chance.Besides that tweet no news are reporting that it came back as guilty … the jury just said they had a decision didn’t say what it was .