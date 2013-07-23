If they told you to show up at 7:30, that means they won't start anything until 8:00. They just tell everyone to be there at 7:30 because of everyone who's going to come in late. Which sucks, because those of us who are punctual were denied a half hour of sleep.



You sit in a big room, and at 8:00ish someone will come out and explain in painstaking detail how to fill out the form that you already filled out because you can read fucking english. This will take about 30-45 minutes.



You will scope the room to see if there are any hot chicks. There will be exactly one. You will say a silent prayer that you get sequestered on a 6 month trial and your hotel room is adjacent to hers. This prayer will go unanswered. That's what you get for praying when you don't even believe in god, you hypocrite.



Then you have to watch a juror orientation video that talks about how you're doing your civic duty and the system depends on you. This will give you a sense of national pride. You will vote republican in the next election.



You will sit around and wait for an hour or two. The waiting in the juror room isn't bad at all if you have a tablet or a smartphone to play with. They provide you with wifi, which is nice. There are signs that say not to surf porn on their network. You will find a secluded corner and do it anyway, just to feel like you're stickin' it to the man.



You will be called into the courtroom by a judge. The courtroom is a long walk from the room you're in, but that's okay because you're going to get right behind that hot chick and stare at her ass the whole way.



In the courtroom, they will make 12 of you potential jurors sit in the jury box. If you're not one of these 12 people, then you will be ignored completely. You will sit patiently while the adults talk. You will come up with all kinds of ideas on how to make this process more efficient. You will stare lovingly at the hot chick.



The judge and the lawyers will ask those 12 people questions, one by one. It will take an hour to get through 3 people. The judge will decide to be "nice" and cut the day short at 4:15, not realizing that this really fucks you over because now you have to come back the next day, when if he'd just stayed until 5 then maybe the process could have been finished.



You will return the next day and do all of the same things.