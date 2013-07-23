Jury Duty

Katipwnan

Katipwnan

"I love my motorola."
@purple
Joined
Jun 3, 2010
Messages
1,752
Reaction score
2
First time being called. I have to show up for Jury Selection tomorrow morning at 7:30. What can I expect. Is there alot of down time during jury selection? This is in CA by the way.
 
Holy shit I have to show up tomorrow for federal jury duty as well. I've been "on-call" since the 15th and just found out I have to go in tomorrow at 8am. Seriously rustled.
 
Usually a lot of down time. Just because you are called, doesn't mean they will use you, Alot of cases get settled right before jury selection because that is when the shit gets real.
 
bring something to eat and something to read
 
I've avoided that shit all my life...one time I said I had something work related...this was my 3rd dodge. the municipal sent my boss a nasty letter.
 
Lots of down time. Bring a book.
 
Watch the pauly shore movie a couple of times to get an idea
 
Definitely bring reading material. You're gonna be sitting around for a while and depending on the number of people called you might not even have that strong a chance of being picked (or more often than not, the case will get settled before jury selection).
 
Bring a book. A long one. I have been called once...I sat in a room full of people for 8 hours, then I was dismissed without even talking to anyone or being questioned for any cases.
 
If they told you to show up at 7:30, that means they won't start anything until 8:00. They just tell everyone to be there at 7:30 because of everyone who's going to come in late. Which sucks, because those of us who are punctual were denied a half hour of sleep.

You sit in a big room, and at 8:00ish someone will come out and explain in painstaking detail how to fill out the form that you already filled out because you can read fucking english. This will take about 30-45 minutes.

You will scope the room to see if there are any hot chicks. There will be exactly one. You will say a silent prayer that you get sequestered on a 6 month trial and your hotel room is adjacent to hers. This prayer will go unanswered. That's what you get for praying when you don't even believe in god, you hypocrite.

Then you have to watch a juror orientation video that talks about how you're doing your civic duty and the system depends on you. This will give you a sense of national pride. You will vote republican in the next election.

You will sit around and wait for an hour or two. The waiting in the juror room isn't bad at all if you have a tablet or a smartphone to play with. They provide you with wifi, which is nice. There are signs that say not to surf porn on their network. You will find a secluded corner and do it anyway, just to feel like you're stickin' it to the man.

You will be called into the courtroom by a judge. The courtroom is a long walk from the room you're in, but that's okay because you're going to get right behind that hot chick and stare at her ass the whole way.

In the courtroom, they will make 12 of you potential jurors sit in the jury box. If you're not one of these 12 people, then you will be ignored completely. You will sit patiently while the adults talk. You will come up with all kinds of ideas on how to make this process more efficient. You will stare lovingly at the hot chick.

The judge and the lawyers will ask those 12 people questions, one by one. It will take an hour to get through 3 people. The judge will decide to be "nice" and cut the day short at 4:15, not realizing that this really fucks you over because now you have to come back the next day, when if he'd just stayed until 5 then maybe the process could have been finished.

You will return the next day and do all of the same things.
 
Fedorgasm said:
If they told you to show up at 7:30, that means they won't start anything until 8:00. They just tell everyone to be there at 7:30 because of everyone who's going to come in late. Which sucks, because those of us who are punctual were denied a half hour of sleep.

You sit in a big room, and at 8:00ish someone will come out and explain in painstaking detail how to fill out the form that you already filled out because you can read fucking english. This will take about 30-45 minutes.

You will scope the room to see if there are any hot chicks. There will be exactly one. You will say a silent prayer that you get sequestered on a 6 month trial and your hotel room is adjacent to hers. This prayer will go unanswered. That's what you get for praying when you don't even believe in god, you hypocrite.

Then you have to watch a juror orientation video that talks about how you're doing your civic duty and the system depends on you. This will give you a sense of national pride. You will vote republican in the next election.

You will sit around and wait for an hour or two. The waiting in the juror room isn't bad at all if you have a tablet or a smartphone to play with. They provide you with wifi, which is nice. There are signs that say not to surf porn on their network. You will find a secluded corner and do it anyway, just to feel like you're stickin' it to the man.

You will be called into the courtroom by a judge. The courtroom is a long walk from the room you're in, but that's okay because you're going to get right behind that hot chick and stare at her ass the whole way.

In the courtroom, they will make 12 of you potential jurors sit in the jury box. If you're not one of these 12 people, then you will be ignored completely. You will sit patiently while the adults talk. You will come up with all kinds of ideas on how to make this process more efficient. You will stare lovingly at the hot chick.

The judge and the lawyers will ask those 12 people questions, one by one. It will take an hour to get through 3 people. The judge will decide to be "nice" and cut the day short at 4:15, not realizing that this really fucks you over because now you have to come back the next day, when if he'd just stayed until 5 then maybe the process could have been finished.

You will return the next day and do all of the same things.
Click to expand...

This is a dead-on description.

The jury selection process itself is fairly interesting. They'll ask the potential jurors about their past criminal history, and you will inevitably see some sweet-looking old man have to reveal to the court how he was arrested at 23 for beating his wife and possessing heroine, which is nice.
 
Fedorgasm said:
If they told you to show up at 7:30, that means they won't start anything until 8:00. They just tell everyone to be there at 7:30 because of everyone who's going to come in late. Which sucks, because those of us who are punctual were denied a half hour of sleep.

You sit in a big room, and at 8:00ish someone will come out and explain in painstaking detail how to fill out the form that you already filled out because you can read fucking english. This will take about 30-45 minutes.

You will scope the room to see if there are any hot chicks. There will be exactly one. You will say a silent prayer that you get sequestered on a 6 month trial and your hotel room is adjacent to hers. This prayer will go unanswered. That's what you get for praying when you don't even believe in god, you hypocrite.

Then you have to watch a juror orientation video that talks about how you're doing your civic duty and the system depends on you. This will give you a sense of national pride. You will vote republican in the next election.

You will sit around and wait for an hour or two. The waiting in the juror room isn't bad at all if you have a tablet or a smartphone to play with. They provide you with wifi, which is nice. There are signs that say not to surf porn on their network. You will find a secluded corner and do it anyway, just to feel like you're stickin' it to the man.

You will be called into the courtroom by a judge. The courtroom is a long walk from the room you're in, but that's okay because you're going to get right behind that hot chick and stare at her ass the whole way.

In the courtroom, they will make 12 of you potential jurors sit in the jury box. If you're not one of these 12 people, then you will be ignored completely. You will sit patiently while the adults talk. You will come up with all kinds of ideas on how to make this process more efficient. You will stare lovingly at the hot chick.

The judge and the lawyers will ask those 12 people questions, one by one. It will take an hour to get through 3 people. The judge will decide to be "nice" and cut the day short at 4:15, not realizing that this really fucks you over because now you have to come back the next day, when if he'd just stayed until 5 then maybe the process could have been finished.

You will return the next day and do all of the same things.
Click to expand...

Well done. I always wanted to sit on a jury. Been called several times but never get selected because I work at the courthouse. They still always make me sit through the movie though.
 
LogicalInsanity said:
I've avoided that shit all my life...one time I said I had something work related...this was my 3rd dodge. the municipal sent my boss a nasty letter.
Click to expand...

Lol. I was going on 6 years strong after I got my drivers license of not getting Jury Duty. Even mocked my friends for having to go through it. Damn karma is a bitch.

AncientEnemy said:
Watch the pauly shore movie a couple of times to get an idea
Click to expand...

Watched that movie so many times when I was 12. The bus scene is hilarious.

Fedorgasm said:
If they told you to show up at 7:30, that means they won't start anything until 8:00. They just tell everyone to be there at 7:30 because of everyone who's going to come in late. Which sucks, because those of us who are punctual were denied a half hour of sleep.

You sit in a big room, and at 8:00ish someone will come out and explain in painstaking detail how to fill out the form that you already filled out because you can read fucking english. This will take about 30-45 minutes.

You will scope the room to see if there are any hot chicks. There will be exactly one. You will say a silent prayer that you get sequestered on a 6 month trial and your hotel room is adjacent to hers. This prayer will go unanswered. That's what you get for praying when you don't even believe in god, you hypocrite.

Then you have to watch a juror orientation video that talks about how you're doing your civic duty and the system depends on you. This will give you a sense of national pride. You will vote republican in the next election.

You will sit around and wait for an hour or two. The waiting in the juror room isn't bad at all if you have a tablet or a smartphone to play with. They provide you with wifi, which is nice. There are signs that say not to surf porn on their network. You will find a secluded corner and do it anyway, just to feel like you're stickin' it to the man.

You will be called into the courtroom by a judge. The courtroom is a long walk from the room you're in, but that's okay because you're going to get right behind that hot chick and stare at her ass the whole way.

In the courtroom, they will make 12 of you potential jurors sit in the jury box. If you're not one of these 12 people, then you will be ignored completely. You will sit patiently while the adults talk. You will come up with all kinds of ideas on how to make this process more efficient. You will stare lovingly at the hot chick.

The judge and the lawyers will ask those 12 people questions, one by one. It will take an hour to get through 3 people. The judge will decide to be "nice" and cut the day short at 4:15, not realizing that this really fucks you over because now you have to come back the next day, when if he'd just stayed until 5 then maybe the process could have been finished.

You will return the next day and do all of the same things.
Click to expand...

Lol sounds like the Pauly Shore movie Jury Duty. haha. I actually do believe in God, so I will be praying hard in hopes I will be able to fornicate or at least get her number of said hot chick. :icon_chee
 
Slade said:
This is a dead-on description.

The jury selection process itself is fairly interesting. They'll ask the potential jurors about their past criminal history, and you will inevitably see some sweet-looking old man have to reveal to the court how he was arrested at 23 for beating his wife and possessing heroine, which is nice.
Click to expand...

Either that...


Or literally nothing happens.


But thank goodness I didn't have to go through that. I had to check in via phone to see if I had to show up the next day. After the seventh phone call. Nada.

Not gonna hear from them for another 12 months.
 
Gus Fring said:
Either that...


Or literally nothing happens.


But thank goodness I didn't have to go through that. I had to check in via phone to see if I had to show up the next day. After the seventh phone call. Nada.

Not gonna hear from them for another 12 months.
Click to expand...

Lucky fuck man. I was going 2 days strong and then I get the confirmation i have to show up tomorrow at 7:30. Fedorgasm's analysis makes it seem quite interesting. Fedorgasm I am holding you to your analysis. If I feel it comes short I will post nothing but Bigfoot silva, Dan Henderson, and Werdum gifs on every thread you post on. :icon_twis jk.
 
Katipwnan said:
Lucky fuck man. I was going 2 days strong and then I get the confirmation i have to show up tomorrow at 7:30. Fedorgasm's analysis makes it seem quite interesting. Fedorgasm I am holding you to your analysis. If I feel it comes short I will post nothing but Bigfoot silva, Dan Henderson, and Werdum gifs on every thread you post on. :icon_twis jk.
Click to expand...

I'd be interested to hear if your experience differed from mine. I'm in CA too.
 
Katipwnan said:
Lucky fuck man. I was going 2 days strong and then I get the confirmation i have to show up tomorrow at 7:30. Fedorgasm's analysis makes it seem quite interesting. Fedorgasm I am holding you to your analysis. If I feel it comes short I will post nothing but Bigfoot silva, Dan Henderson, and Werdum gifs on every thread you post on. :icon_twis jk.
Click to expand...

And the best part about getting relieved was that the court house was 19 miles away. No problem right?

Wrong, LA traffic would have fucked me good.
 
I have jury duty for the first time, too. On Wednesday. Surprised I was even summoned because I'm only 18. But I guess they'll summon anybody once they register to vote.

Or is it by driver's license?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,517
Messages
57,290,400
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top