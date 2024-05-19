Movies Juror #2 - Clint Eastwoods Final Film

Are You Going To Watch Clint Eastwoods Final Film?

  • Yes!

  • Maybe

  • No

Results are only viewable after voting.
The Good The Bad The HBK

Pitbull Owner
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
20,187
Reaction score
42,676
Anyone else excited for this? He has a great cast and story for his final film and I hope he delivers a home run with his final swing.


1000000604.jpg
(My man is 93 and still going strong)


Cast:

Toni Collette
Kiefer Sutherland
J.K. Simmons
Nicholas Hoult


Story: A juror serving on a murder trial realizes he may be at fault for the victim's death.
 
He is 93? Damn! He is lucky to have lived in a time of abundance.

By the story I already want to find out how he is connected to the case.
 
