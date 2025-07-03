There's just not much left for a film to say or show us about dinosaurs at this point. They can mix frog DNA with T-REX's to make them invisible or bigger and faster or whatever, but you're never gonna be able to top the elegant simplicity of the original.

Terminators, xenomorphs, dinosaurs have all been done perfectly already, those films are all over 30 or more years old now. There's no mystery or intrigue about these creatures to us as the audience, they'll just keep rehashing gimmicks like they did with that goofy ass raptor squad. They even trotted out the 3 main stars of the original in the last installment for no real reason bc they're out of ideas, more or less



They'll never top the T-1000, they can make new terminators that can split into 2 or whatever but it doesn't leave an impression. They can keep making Alien prequels and requels if they want, but Xenos will never be scarier now than they were in the first 2 films.

I know the JP movies still do well financially but they feel so paint by numbers now



Sorry for the rant, some of these iconic movie baddies need to be retired for the greater good imo though