Why is that dinosaur's tale in the opening so stupidly long? The CGI artists got a little carried away.



Anyways, I've been out since the original JW, which was okay but completely forgettable. It's basically the "Aliens" franchise at this point. What else can you really do with it, other than tread very familiar territory, combined with nostalgic call backs? I say just go ham with it, set it a million years in the future and just make "Dinobots".