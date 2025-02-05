Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: February 5, 2025
Official Trailer for JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Starring Scarlett Johansson
Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.
