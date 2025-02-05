Movies JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH (2nd Trailer, post #53)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
86,011
Reaction score
23,016
Update: February 5, 2025

Official Trailer for JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Starring Scarlett Johansson

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

 
I am burnt out on Jurassic anything. They might be great movies, but I don’t know. The first Jurassic World was so terrible to me I haven’t given the rest a shake.
 
Why is that dinosaur's tale in the opening so stupidly long? The CGI artists got a little carried away.

Anyways, I've been out since the original JW, which was okay but completely forgettable. It's basically the "Aliens" franchise at this point. What else can you really do with it, other than tread very familiar territory, combined with nostalgic call backs? I say just go ham with it, set it a million years in the future and just make "Dinobots".
 
Seems to be very maguffin heavy.

I read that a sequence from the original book was being brought back for this movie. Looks like it was the tyrannosaur river scene. Anyway, this might be two hours of mental junk food.
 
The real Dinosaur movie we want based on an existing IP

AAAABa5yrlK1LTvZEGZXyfovso7R6cBm8k0VhdCBnnM6cwcLxCUOiOTwKbcMzYDYo1wnwKpVurFlZBHaqnjljaNeizh-fmT8qkbNkC69-ChaD6V43ALOIMAzHkBA2HMU6wlft5j2Dg.jpg
 
That looked really frickin good, seems like it has a much darker tone than the previous Jurassic World movies, love the trapped on an island feeling that its trying to recapture from the original
You can definitely count on ole Pete being there on opening weekend, munching on some popcorn and enjoying the big budget monster filled summer thrill ride!
 
Mock Artwork said:
I am burnt out on Jurassic anything. They might be great movies, but I don’t know. The first Jurassic World was so terrible to me I haven’t given the rest a shake.
Click to expand...

I'm done with it to. I'll probably end up watching it because of my wife similar to the FF movies which my wife loves but I'm just checked out on the same shit.
 
I couldn’t even finish the trailer. The presence of dinosaurs is more believable than ScarJo as a badass.
 
HereticBD said:
Why is that dinosaur's tale in the opening so stupidly long? The CGI artists got a little carried away.

Anyways, I've been out since the original JW, which was okay but completely forgettable. It's basically the "Aliens" franchise at this point. What else can you really do with it, other than tread very familiar territory, combined with nostalgic call backs? I say just go ham with it, set it a million years in the future and just make "Dinobots".
Click to expand...
That’s actually not that inaccurate, some of the giants had insanely long whip like tails.

Other than that, I’m so out on these movies. The original is a fucking masterpiece
 
Pliny Pete said:
That looked really frickin good, seems like it has a much darker tone than the previous Jurassic World movies, love the trapped on an island feeling that its trying to recapture from the original
You can definitely count on ole Pete being there on opening weekend, munching on some popcorn and enjoying the big budget monster filled summer thrill ride!
Click to expand...
Garth Edwards directing it who did the original Monsterverse Godzilla and is a bit of a fanboy for the originals, it does looks like its returning more to atmospheric thriller rather than just CGI actioner like the Jurassic World films have been up until now.

Some of the CGI looks a little patchy but only finished filming a few months ago and doesnt come up to the summer so I'm guessing work in progress.
 
This looks terrible.

Hurr dduuurr how about we subvert expectations and instead for casting a strong male in the role of security expert dinosaur killer, we make it a woman. And we’ll have a man put on glasses and play the useless histrionic nerd role.
 
Mock Artwork said:
I am burnt out on Jurassic anything. They might be great movies, but I don’t know. The first Jurassic World was so terrible to me I haven’t given the rest a shake.
Click to expand...
- I just consider the three first movies. All the other sucked!
Those uncharismatic kids ruin everything. Showing the dinosaurs dying was one of the most cruel things ever, far worst than Burton trying to do a Super-Man movie with Nick Cage!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,117
Messages
57,322,533
Members
175,640
Latest member
Cade_Christensen

Share this page

Back
Top