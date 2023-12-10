  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Jurassic Park: Survival

jurassicparksurvival.com

Jurassic Park: Survival

A Game 65 Million Years in the Making
jurassicparksurvival.com jurassicparksurvival.com

WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK: SURVIVAL

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making.
Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

EXPLORE ISLA NUBLAR

Adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.

EVADE PREHISTORIC PREDATORS

Outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. Use your ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.

SURVIVE THE ISLAND

Explore the park and face its dangers. Use all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.
 
This is right up my alley. It looks like the Alien: Isolation of Jurassic Park. Something I've been dreaming of for years! If they pull this off.....hold on to your butts! The only thing that worries me is it says it's "action/adventure" and not "survival horror". I'm concerned it isn't going to be the terrifying game I hope it is. Although I'm sure the action/adventure aspect comes from fighting back and being based on the more action oriented original PG-13 film, I hope they're able to capture the mood and fear of what being trapped alone on Isla Nulbar would really be like, and not try to go too light with it. Because although Jurassic Park is not a horror movie, there are aspects of it that are deeply terrifying (if you imagine yourself going through those things) and it easily could have turned into horror had things unfolded slightly differently. The book, for example, leaned more into horror and fear. I want that for this. Make it SCARY.

Rendered trailer looks great. I hope they are as meticulous with capturing every last detail of the '93 film as Alien: Isolation was at perfectly capturing the aesthetic of the original Alien film. I want to feel like I'm IN the world of the first movie. So far so good.

And "Park." Thank God this is based on the ultimate classic and not the absolute horrendous dogshit "World" films.
 
Anyone remember Trespasser? It was a very ambitious game but came out too soon I guess.
 
I'm so excited for this game. Already thinking about all the fun easter eggs they can put in there. Coming across the destruction of the T-Rex scene, finding Neddry's body in the jeep, Muldoon's body from the raptor attack. Just exploring the original world that the movie sets up so perfectly. Already one of my most anticipated games in years.
 
The Dino Crisis remake we always wanted?

@Adamant Yeah the description worries me too. It already looks like they are spending a great deal of attention towards detail, but without the horror elements, this could be a massive disappointment.
 
Super interested in this. The first Jurassic Park movie is one of my favorite things ever. Can't wait to see more.
 
Super interested in this. The first Jurassic Park movie is one of my favorite things ever. Can't wait to see more.
I love that they're going back to classic movies and making games out of them. They need to do that more. There's so many classic movies I would absolutely shit over if they ever made a game out of them.
 
I love that they're going back to classic movies and making games out of them. They need to do that more. There's so many classic movies I would absolutely shit over if they ever made a game out of them.
Movies getting the Alien Isolation level of details treatment should be mandatory and praised.
 
People are going to be super disappointed with this title. Jurassic Park IP is too family friendly and they are never going to allow you to take guns and murder these animals. Some of the older games allow you to do just that but times have changes and with graphics looking the way they do today I just can't see it being allowed. I hope I'm wrong
 
People are going to be super disappointed with this title. Jurassic Park IP is too family friendly and they are never going to allow you to take guns and murder these animals. Some of the older games allow you to do just that but times have changes and with graphics looking the way they do today I just can't see it being allowed. I hope I'm wrong
GTFO

A Jurassic Park game where you can't shoot the dinosaurs would never be made.

Some of??

All.
 
People are going to be super disappointed with this title. Jurassic Park IP is too family friendly and they are never going to allow you to take guns and murder these animals. Some of the older games allow you to do just that but times have changes and with graphics looking the way they do today I just can't see it being allowed. I hope I'm wrong
I'm not sure we'll be able to use guns. The lead character might be able to find one every now and then, but it likely won't do a whole lot against the dinos. If they're smart they'll treat the dinos like the alien in Alien Isolation. Super hard to kill if not outright unkillable.

I hope this'll be more of a hide & seek game, where we have to sneak from one part of the island all the way to the other without being spotted. Gotta make it to the dock to be picked up by a rescue boat. But the journey is hellacious. Basically like Alien Isolation.
 
I'm not sure we'll be able to use guns. The lead character might be able to find one every now and then, but it likely won't do a whole lot against the dinos. If they're smart they'll treat the dinos like the alien in Alien Isolation. Super hard to kill if not outright unkillable.

I hope this'll be more of a hide & seek game, where we have to sneak from one part of the island all the way to the other without being spotted. Gotta make it to the dock to be picked up by a rescue boat. But the journey is hellacious. Basically like Alien Isolation.
They can probably have really sparse ammo like in RE.
 
They can probably have really sparse ammo like in RE.
RE does an excellent job of letting you increase your OP throughout the course of the game and I’m hoping for a similar progression here.

The little compys should be deadly at first but we’re blowing them away with shotguns by the end
 
Make it like Trespasser.

 
