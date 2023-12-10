Jurassic Park: Survival

This is right up my alley. It looks like the Alien: Isolation of Jurassic Park. Something I've been dreaming of for years! If they pull this off.....hold on to your butts! The only thing that worries me is it says it's "action/adventure" and not "survival horror". I'm concerned it isn't going to be the terrifying game I hope it is. Although I'm sure the action/adventure aspect comes from fighting back and being based on the more action oriented original PG-13 film, I hope they're able to capture the mood and fear of what being trapped alone on Isla Nulbar would really be like, and not try to go too light with it. Because although Jurassic Park is not a horror movie, there are aspects of it that are deeply terrifying (if you imagine yourself going through those things) and it easily could have turned into horror had things unfolded slightly differently. The book, for example, leaned more into horror and fear. I want that for this. Make it SCARY.



Rendered trailer looks great. I hope they are as meticulous with capturing every last detail of the '93 film as Alien: Isolation was at perfectly capturing the aesthetic of the original Alien film. I want to feel like I'm IN the world of the first movie. So far so good.



And "Park." Thank God this is based on the ultimate classic and not the absolute horrendous dogshit "World" films.