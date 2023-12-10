Jurassic Park: Survival

Adamant
PEDs should be legal in all sports
@Steel
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2009
- Messages
- 31,404
- Reaction score
- 14,118
WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK: SURVIVALReturn to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making.
Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.
EXPLORE ISLA NUBLARAdventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.
EVADE PREHISTORIC PREDATORSOutsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. Use your ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.
SURVIVE THE ISLANDExplore the park and face its dangers. Use all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.
Last edited: