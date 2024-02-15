Jurassic Park "plot hole" solved...

The plot hole is that they can hear the ground shake when the T-Rex is on the way but he just appears out nowhere without making any sound at the end of the movie.

T-Rex wouldnt have been able to hunt if it's footsteps were that loud.
 
The plot hole is that they depict the chick using some shitty 3D file browser interface when she would have been just using command prompt and save a few mins

1*yJK3gN_PGjpH3ujajwhTvg.gif
 
MichiganMMA1978 said:
What plot hole is solved by the pic?
Not trying to be a dick, just asking out of curiosity.
I think I'm missing something lol
SakurabasEar said:
Where's the hole at

5crew said:
What exactly was the plothole in the first place? I'm confused as the other are.
One mintue you see the T-Rex standing on ground that's the same level as the fence (when it eats the goat) but then when it pushes the jeep over the edge there's suddenly a 40 foot drop. Where did the drop come from, especially when we saw there was flat ground there in previous scenes? This shows what was up and why both can be true.
 
The other plot hole is that the guy sees the raptor flanked him and says, "clever girl" and then gets killed.

But in the time it took to say "clever girl" he could've actually turned and shot the raptor. It takes half a second.
 
Adamant said:
One mintue you see the T-Rex standing on ground that's the same level as the fence (when it eats the goat) but then when it pushes the jeep over the edge there's suddenly a 40 foot drop. Where did the drop come from, especially when we saw there was flat ground there in previous scenes? This shows what was up and why both can be true.
Still it's retarded af there was'nt a deep ditch between the t-rex area and the fence lol
 
Bacco said:
Still it's retarded af there was'nt a deep ditch between the t-rex area and the fence lol
I think there was in the book. It was the fence, then a deep ditch, then the area for the Rex to roam. So there were two levels to stop it instead of just the fence.
 
Fedorgasm said:
The other plot hole is that the guy sees the raptor flanked him and says, "clever girl" and then gets killed.

But in the time it took to say "clever girl" he could've actually turned and shot the raptor. It takes half a second.
The raptor was just watching him, ready to pounce at any moment. We see he does turn to shoot it as fast as he can but the raptor takes him out without effort. So basically the raptor was just toying with him. Doesn't matter if he turned without saying 'clever girl' or not. It had him regardless.
 
Adamant said:
I think there was in the book. It was the fence, then a deep ditch, then the area for the Rex to roam. So there were two levels to stop it instead of just the fence.
If you add trex likely had shit mobility probably would have got the job done

Actually decent ditch and small wall on othe side could have done it even without electric fence lol
 
Bacco said:
If you add trex likely had shit mobility probably would have got the job done

Actually decent ditch and small wall on othe side could have done it even without electric fence lol
I don't think it could probably jump very good, but it seemed to move ok.
 
