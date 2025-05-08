Jurassic Park 3 is unbelievably terrible

First movie was great, second movie was mid, and the third movie was one of the worst viewing experiences of my life. The dialogue was so bad I couldnt believe my ears and the plot itself was pretty stupid. I would compare this movie to the phantom menace being arguably the worst in the series including the new movies but people just have fond childhood memories of it.



They both have their cool villain in the spinosaurus and Maul but are overshadowed by the rest of the movie. I also had to turn the movie off in the last bit when they started talking to the raptors, which up to that point had been depicted as evil bastards in the movies.