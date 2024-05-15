Junto Nakatani vs Vincent Astrolabio on July 20

M

MMALOPEZ

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Nov 11, 2006
Messages
39,798
Reaction score
12,039
www.boxingscene.com

Junto Nakatani Set For First Bantamweight Title Defense Against Vincent Astrolabio on July 20

Unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani will make the first defense of his new belt July 20 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena against top-ranked contender Vincent Astrolabio, manager Sean Gibbons told BoxingScene.
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com

Unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani will make the first defense of his new belt July 20 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena against top-ranked contender Vincent Astrolabio, manager Sean Gibbons told BoxingScene.

Japan’s three-division champion Nakatani (27-0, 20 KOs) has been a destructive force, following a highlight-reel knockout of Andrew Moloney one year ago with a successful super-flyweight title defense before scoring a sixth-round TKO over Alexander Santiago to capture the bantamweight belt in February.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,288
Messages
55,548,637
Members
174,825
Latest member
Monsterbomb

Share this page

Back
Top