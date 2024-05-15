Junto Nakatani Set For First Bantamweight Title Defense Against Vincent Astrolabio on July 20
Unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani will make the first defense of his new belt July 20 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena against top-ranked contender Vincent Astrolabio, manager Sean Gibbons told BoxingScene.
www.boxingscene.com
Unbeaten WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani will make the first defense of his new belt July 20 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena against top-ranked contender Vincent Astrolabio, manager Sean Gibbons told BoxingScene.
Japan’s three-division champion Nakatani (27-0, 20 KOs) has been a destructive force, following a highlight-reel knockout of Andrew Moloney one year ago with a successful super-flyweight title defense before scoring a sixth-round TKO over Alexander Santiago to capture the bantamweight belt in February.