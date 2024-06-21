  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Junie Brownings on-going fame...

Recently young mma fans mentioned this dude and for some reason he is well known and has a cult following.

Video is posted a year ago but has a million views:

Screenshot_20240620_210429_YouTube.jpg

His own custom song:



Fans literally singing his praise:




Where is he now?
 
I think Junie might have had a decent career in bareknuckle if he didn't go off the rails. He reminds me of Mike Perry a bit, though a lot more crazy (which is saying something).
 
I think Junie might have had a decent career in bareknuckle if he didn't go off the rails. He reminds me of Mike Perry a bit, though a lot more crazy (which is saying something).
Mike Perry is actually good though. There's no reason to think Junie wouldn't get destroyed.
 
I looked into it recently. His bro made a fb post looking for him.

Then he found him but they lost touch again but he no longer really wants to help him. Brother seems to be doing well. Has a gym.

Junie could be homeless.
 
I looked into it recently. His bro made a fb post looking for him.

Then he found him but they lost touch again but he no longer really wants to help him. Brother seems to be doing well. Has a gym.

Junie could be homeless.
He's posted on here saying that he is homeless.
 
