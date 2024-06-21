Junie Brownings on-going fame...

Ogata
Mike Perry is actually good though. There's no reason to think Junie wouldn't get destroyed.I think Junie might have had a decent career in bareknuckle if he didn't go off the rails. He reminds me of Mike Perry a bit, though a lot more crazy (which is saying something).
He's posted on here saying that he is homeless.I looked into it recently. His bro made a fb post looking for him.
Then he found him but they lost touch again but he no longer really wants to help him. Brother seems to be doing well. Has a gym.
Junie could be homeless.