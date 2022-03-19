Junie Browning is missing, last seen in Florida and homeless

That’s really sad. I always knew just from the show he had some serious shit to work through, but I didn’t realize he was in this kinda spot. Really sad to see him in such a hard spot. Hopefully he’s safe, and wishing him and his family all the best
 
As long as he does not hurt anyone else or commit crimes, it seems he wants to be left alone. I say let him be. He must be in his mid to late 30’s by now and it’s time for him to man up and take responsibility for his actions.
 
Last edited:
IloveTHIS said:
That's so depressing
Click to expand...
Yup. Unfortunately, fighting for the UFC is not a career, it is an opportunity, at least according to Uncle Fester. There needs to be a tax on events that funds health care and other services for fighters after their "opportunity" is over. Of course, it won't happen without legislative action, and those guys don't actually care about anything except lining their pockets.
 
MuffinsAppletree said:
As long as he does not hurt anyone else or commit crimes, it seems he wants to be left alone. I say let him be. He must be in his mid to late 30’s by now and it’s time to man up and take responsibility for his actions.
Click to expand...
I think you might be misunderstanding the situation
 
Karl_Hungus said:
Yup. Unfortunately, fighting for the UFC is not a career, it is an opportunity, at least according to Uncle Fester. There needs to be a tax on events that funds health care and other services for fighters after their "opportunity" is over. Of course, it won't happen without legislative action, and those guys don't actually care about anything except lining their pockets.
Click to expand...
The thing is he got an oppurtunity when everything about him screams that he doesnt belong in this sport,and that he doesnt seem functional enough to do even a mundane job. An oppurtunity,IMO he didnt deserve,just because his drunken self destruction meant ratings for the show. It says something when pretty much everyone else there wishes the UFC get rid of him at the TUF house,but they never did.
 
HHJ said:
The thing is he got an oppurtunity when everything about him screams that he doesnt belong in this sport,and that he doesnt seem functional enough to do even a mundane job. An oppurtunity,IMO he didnt deserve,just because his drunken self destruction meant ratings for the show. It says something when pretty much everyone else there wishes the UFC get rid of him at the TUF house,but they never did.
Click to expand...
I agree that combat sports doesn't draw the elite minds of each generation, but they are still people. Their needs to be some kind of support for the trauma that the sport inflicts on people. The NFL, and other major sports, undertake initiatives to address problems in the sport. Uncle Fester (I guess it is really WME at this point) wants the sport to be mainstream, so he needs to do things like they are doing, imo.
 
Karl_Hungus said:
I agree that combat sports doesn't draw the elite minds of each generation, but they are still people. Their needs to be some kind of support for the trauma that the sport inflicts on people. The NFL, and other major sports, undertake initiatives to address problems in the sport. Uncle Fester (I guess it is really WME at this point) wants the sport to be mainstream, so he needs to do things like they are doing, imo.
Click to expand...
He was already like that when he got on TUF,this trauma has nothing to do with the sport,it has something to do with his own life before he started fighting. His brother was doin the same stupid shit when he was on a different season but thankully they spared the house of too much of his shit.
 
Last edited:
Karl_Hungus said:
Yup. Unfortunately, fighting for the UFC is not a career, it is an opportunity, at least according to Uncle Fester. There needs to be a tax on events that funds health care and other services for fighters after their "opportunity" is over. Of course, it won't happen without legislative action, and those guys don't actually care about anything except lining their pockets.
Click to expand...

WTF are you talking about, The UFC owns nothing to Junnie, ¿what do you want ? Should the UFC support for life every bum that fights a couple times ? He is a grown ass man he should be able to take care of himself.

Other services <45>
Did they send him to Vietnam or something
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,245
Messages
57,329,105
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top