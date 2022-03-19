Junie Browning is missing, last seen in Florida and homeless

BodybagJohnny**
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 7, 2010
- Messages
- 1,295
- Reaction score
- 1,481
That's so depressingI saw this on his brother Rob's Facebook page. Very sad.
View attachment 913654 View attachment 913655 Ron Browning owns a gym in Paris Kentucky and is married with kids and seems to be doing well.
Yup. Unfortunately, fighting for the UFC is not a career, it is an opportunity, at least according to Uncle Fester. There needs to be a tax on events that funds health care and other services for fighters after their "opportunity" is over. Of course, it won't happen without legislative action, and those guys don't actually care about anything except lining their pockets.That's so depressing
I think you might be misunderstanding the situationAs long as he does not hurt anyone else or commit crimes, it seems he wants to be left alone. I say let him be. He must be in his mid to late 30’s by now and it’s time to man up and take responsibility for his actions.
The thing is he got an oppurtunity when everything about him screams that he doesnt belong in this sport,and that he doesnt seem functional enough to do even a mundane job. An oppurtunity,IMO he didnt deserve,just because his drunken self destruction meant ratings for the show. It says something when pretty much everyone else there wishes the UFC get rid of him at the TUF house,but they never did.Yup. Unfortunately, fighting for the UFC is not a career, it is an opportunity, at least according to Uncle Fester. There needs to be a tax on events that funds health care and other services for fighters after their "opportunity" is over. Of course, it won't happen without legislative action, and those guys don't actually care about anything except lining their pockets.
As Derek Lewis would say……He’s ok.I think you might be misunderstanding the situation
No fuckin way they pay that ahahahahaMcDonald's pays 20 per hour , come on people get your shit together
I agree that combat sports doesn't draw the elite minds of each generation, but they are still people. Their needs to be some kind of support for the trauma that the sport inflicts on people. The NFL, and other major sports, undertake initiatives to address problems in the sport. Uncle Fester (I guess it is really WME at this point) wants the sport to be mainstream, so he needs to do things like they are doing, imo.The thing is he got an oppurtunity when everything about him screams that he doesnt belong in this sport,and that he doesnt seem functional enough to do even a mundane job. An oppurtunity,IMO he didnt deserve,just because his drunken self destruction meant ratings for the show. It says something when pretty much everyone else there wishes the UFC get rid of him at the TUF house,but they never did.
In upstate New York fast food is paying minimum of 17.50 an hour these days. No benefits and probably only like 30 hours a week though.No fuckin way they pay that ahahahaha
maybe for a manager? that guy cant manage shit
He was already like that when he got on TUF,this trauma has nothing to do with the sport,it has something to do with his own life before he started fighting. His brother was doin the same stupid shit when he was on a different season but thankully they spared the house of too much of his shit.I agree that combat sports doesn't draw the elite minds of each generation, but they are still people. Their needs to be some kind of support for the trauma that the sport inflicts on people. The NFL, and other major sports, undertake initiatives to address problems in the sport. Uncle Fester (I guess it is really WME at this point) wants the sport to be mainstream, so he needs to do things like they are doing, imo.
Yup. Unfortunately, fighting for the UFC is not a career, it is an opportunity, at least according to Uncle Fester. There needs to be a tax on events that funds health care and other services for fighters after their "opportunity" is over. Of course, it won't happen without legislative action, and those guys don't actually care about anything except lining their pockets.