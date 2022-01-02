Jungle Boogie

Gonna give this training logs thing a go for 1st time. Just started keeping logs recently, huge increase in productivity and cutting out wasted time wondering around gym. Very novice in education of lifts, know how to hit muscles just not the specific names of all 10,000 movements. Routine is all over the damn place. Some weeks looks like complete over training. Not a fan of rest days, will pace around on an off day wanting to get cardio that turns into body weight day. Just an obsession of getting lost in the lifts.

Wanted a set of weights since 13 yrs old. Never was big enough to be any good at picking up the heavy ones but will stay in my corner working harder than anyone. It's a physical and mental exhaustion that is absolutely necessary for sanity.

Love physical activities and hate crowds, so built an entire multi-function gym inside of the house. Could easily get lost in there 2-3 hours every single day. But unspoken compromise with the family, I try to get in and out in less than 75 minutes.
** Will keep track in lbs, I can't get the concept of kg numbers** always holding fingers up counting in the air while mouth breathing.
Home Gym Progress
 
6pm- 7:05

Box Jumps
(30 inch) 10
(40) 10
(44) 10
(48) 2

100 ft Lunges x 4

Log Press
(160) 3
(170) 3
(180) 3
(190) 2 -- 1 clean with no press

HPND x 10
(70 lbs )- 3 sets

Sandbag Toss over Chest high Yoke
(200 lbs) 3 sets of 4

Safety Squat (left shoulder is a bitch- can't do 4 reps with a straight bar)
(225) x 6
(225) x 6
(275) x 6
(275) x 6

Axle Bar Press
(120) x 3
(140) x 3
(160) x 3
(180) x 1
(140) x 3

Rickshaw shrugs
(160) 3 sets x 12

Forearm curls
100 rep each hand
 
Dec 31
5pm - 6


5 Round Cycle
6 Power Jumps > 10 Parallette PushUps into Dips > 5 Box Jumps (40 inch) > 5 Ring Pull Ups

Sled Push 50 ft then Pull back with Ropes
(210 lb load) 5 sets

Slamball Full Press to slam
(100 lb) 3 sets x 5

Seated Preacher Tricep
(35 lb) 3 sets to burnout

Rickshaw Carry 100 ft
(360 lbs) x 3 lap

Seated Preacher Curls
(35 lb ) 3 set x 10

Slow Time under tension lightweight cable flies
3 sets x 15 rep

Meadow Rows
(45 lb) 3 set x 10
 
4:30 p - 5:25

Inverted Pull Ups
3 set x 12

KB Swings
(70) x 15
(70) x 15
(90) x 15

Pull Ups with Chest over bar
3 set x 8 / 8 / 6

Bent Rows
(135) x 8
(155) x 8
(155) x 8

Clean & Press
(155) 3
(165) 3
(175) 3
(185) 3
(195) 3

Lat Pull
(160) x 8
(180) x 7
(180) x 7 Hold last one 10 seconds

Strict TuT Bent Over Flies
(6lb) 3 set x 12

DL
(225) 2
(275) 2
(325) 2
(365) 2
(365) 2
(225) 6

Over head Push Pause (trap work, don't bring bar back to chest)
(120) 12 / 12 / 10
 
Jan 2
5p - 6

Temp dropped for 1st time. Hot all year long here, dropped from 70 to 32 today. Had to get blood pumping after taking Christmas lights down. (Gym has heater, rarely run it)

5 min on Fan Bike - Need to put air guard back on, blowing in face entire time.

Ski Lunges
3 set x 10 each leg

Parallette push up to dips
3 set x 10 each

HPND
(80 lb) 3 set x 12

Incline DB - 2 clicks up on bench
(75 lb) 2 set x 10
(85) x 10

Squat (Knee sleeve on left knee, making sure stayed warm)
(185) x 7
(225) x 5
(275) x 5
(295) x 5
(315) x 5

DB Bench
(85) 2 set x 6
(90) 2 set x 5
(90) x 6

Calf Raise
3 set x 35

Seated Dip Machine
(260) 3 set x 12

Goblet KB squat
(90) 3 set x 10

Box Jumps
(30 in) 10
(40) 10
(44) 7
(48) 2 then 2 fails, rushing to finish.

Cool Down : Because house was 70 degrees and had to regulate.
1 minute shoulder hangs from rings. No pull up.
 
1/3/22
5:40p-6:45

Fan bike warm up 20 second on 10 rest x 8 @ 450-500 watts

Dual rope pull ups x 12 (hands sliding every rep - too dry )
Switched to weighted pull ups 45lb 7 rep / 6 / 5

Hyper Ext with pause at plank
3 set x 12

Lat Pull
(160) 10
(180) 8
(190) 7

Sandbag over Yoke
(200lb) 3 set x 5

Strict Press Axle Bar- no bounce
(130) 5 x 5

KB Swing
(70) 3 set x 15

Some backwards bench sitting slow shoulder raise
( 5 lb plate) 3 set x 10

Single Arm DB snatch
(75) 5 ea
(85) 5 ea
(90) 5 ea

Cool down: playing hide n seek with small human around plyo boxes
 
Jan 4
5:40-6:45p (not ate in 5 hours, debated fat boy double supper and skipping)

Landmine Day

Warm up - 6lb Heavy Rope 1.5 inch Attempted 200 jumps, arms fried at 170, calves heating up. Finished off 30 seconds of high knees.

Russian Twist - Trident Handle
(10lbs) 3 set x 10 each side

Lever Arms - Pull Back and hold 3 seconds
(25 lb per lever) 15
(30) 2 sets x 15

Viking Press Handle - Chest Press grip (losing motivation - stomach not liking pre workout- stopped for 2 giant spoons of peanut butter)
(110lb ) 3 set x 10

Flying Ladder Pull Ups -
3 sets x 3 flights x 3 chest over bar Pull Up at top.

T bar Row
(155) 8
(165) 8
(175) 8

Para bar dips
3 set x 20

1 Arm kneel press - single handle Press attachment
(25lb) 3 set x 8

Lever Press - 1 step walk out
(55lb per) 3 set x 10 rep - Hold at top 2 second

1 Arm Row - single hand grip
(55lb) 3 set x 8 ea side

Dual Alternating Press - 2 gnarly handles
(25lb) 3 set x 8

Rings 5/1 - (5 pike leg raises 1 pull up)
3 rounds of 15/3

No cooldown needed- never broke sweat - went through motions at a 4-5 pace.
 
Jan 5
6p-6:45 (Lightning McQueen speed)

Worked late, got home, empty house. Great, get to crank subs up in gym and get extra lifts... incoming Text. Kids at your parents, need you to get em.

No break - fast as you can rack and roll
Warm up 50 Mountain Climbers > 10 push up > 5 Pull Up > 5 Box Jumps (40") x 3 rounds

DB Fly
(35) 3 x 12

HPND
(80) 3 x 10

Log Press
(160) 2
(170) 2
(180) 1 .. had to put shirt on, log sticking to chest and won't roll 1 Clean/ No press
(190) 2 Clean no press
(200) 2 ^^
(210) 2 ^^

DB Bench
(90) 3 x 7

100 lb Med Ball - From floor to front squat to full over head
3 x 8

Bar Cleans
(155) 3
(185) 3
(205) 3
(215) 3

Done. Lil punk ass kids
 
Jan 6
5:40-6:45p

100 ft Lunges
3 rounds

Pull up
3 set x 8

Quick Clean n Press
(155) 6 / 7 / 6

1 Arm DB Rows
(90) 3 sets x 10 ea

Sandbag Carry 100ft then high chest hold
(150lb) 3 rounds

Yukon Squats
(190) 2 set x 10
(230) 2 set x 8 (legs feel good, shoulder position is making hands go numb)

Rickshaw Shrugs
(260 lb) 3 set x 10

Light weight Under Tension Rear cable flies
3 set x 10

weighted pull ups
(45 lb) 3 x 5

Box Jumps
(40") 10
(44) 10
(48) 10 Legs loose and feeling good, made these too smooth
(50") 2 fails bailing out mid jump - 1 epic fail left foot made it, right did not ; kicked boxes over.

Update: 11am next day - traps feel good n tight . Been pulling blades together stretching them all morning.
 
Jan 7
7:05-7:55

Burning off extra energy from being stuck inside the cold early dark days. Thought about skipping, cuz it's Friday. already did the job, ain't got shit to do. We about to get pumped up.

Burpee to push up to pull up x 10 (3 rounds)

Dual KB swing - from knees to over head hold
(25s) 10 / 10 / 10

Seated Dip machine
(260) 12/ 12/ 10

KB Swing to press
(70) 8 / 8 / 9

DB Pullover
(70) 10 / 10 / 10

Seated OHP (underestimated the hell out of leg cheating)
(130) 4 / 4 / 4 -- Had expectancy of 8 reps per

Rope Climb/ Rope Pull Ups - Single and Dual - 3 rounds mixing it up

Calf Raise
35 / 27 / 35

Hanging leg raises
15 / 15 / 15

Ab wheel - kneeling to full plank
10 / 10 / 10

Weighted Pull Ups
(25lb) 6 / 6 / 6

Done. No cool down needed, never went above a warm up pace. Get the blood flowing and go eat ice cream.
 
Jan 8
5:15-6:25p

Weekends are 50:50 . Either everyone is wild and can make all the gym noise, or lil man has to go down for a nap to workout... very quietly. He went to sleep, hour window! Squats can be done quietly.

Warm up: Tabata on Fan bike @450-500 watt
Lunges 100 ft > 10 Box jumps (40") > paralette bar handstands for 10-20 seconds x 3 rounds

Form checks for warming up legs . Axle Bar (130 lb)
Clean to front squat x 5
Snatch from hang x 5
Slow straight leg DL x 5

Yukon Bar squats - no rest, just keep adding weight
(190) x 8
(230) x 7
(250) x 6
(280) x 5
(300) x 4
(320) x 3
(340) x 2
(360) x 1 - Shoulder held up better like this than sets of 10

Kids awake, proceed with dropping iron

Clean & Press - same pace
(135) x 8
(145) x 7
(155) x 6
(165) x 5
(175) x 4
(185) x 3
(195) x 2 still got a few reps left in tank
(205) x 1 fuk that, tank empty

Cool down: Marcy forearm machine
Alternating hands 30 > 25 > 20 > 15 > 10
 
Jan 9
5:45 - 6:30p

Lazy Sunday, no proper warm up.

Chin Ups
10 / 10 / 15

Plate Front Raise
(25) 3 x 12

Ladder Pull Ups
3 sets with 4 pull ups at top bar

Bent Rows
(155) 8 / 8
(175) 8

Lat Pull
(160) 8
(180) 8
(190) 8

Straight Arm Cable Pull
(40) 3 set x 12

Sandbag Slam - Floor to high chest, 1-2 sec pause , slam
(200lb) 3 set x 8 ... big movement, had to take a 90 second rest to catch breath

Rickshaw Shrugs
(260) 3 x 8

DL
(235) 6
(285) 3
(335) 2
(375) 2
(395) 6

Good pump, got heart beat up and DLs felt good, left a few reps on table. Had to work on older son's car.
 
Jan 10
6-6:55p

Warm up - Fan bike tabata - goal was to stay 525-600 watts every round. Felt the burn by 6

A2G squat jumps
3 x 15

Para bar push ups
3 x 15

HPND
(70) 12
(80) 10
(90) 10

Incline DB 45*
(75) 10
(85) 8
(90) 6

Yukon Squat - *** need more shoulder warm ups ***
(230) 5
(230) 5 - left shoulder going numb
(230) 5 - can't keep hand on bar - arms full eagle spread
Took a 2 min break and hung from rings
(230) 7 - no issues

Cable Fly
(40) 2 x 15
Uprows
(40) 2 x 12

DB Bench
(90) 3 x 5 pause reps

Goblet KB squats
(90) 3 x 12

Cable tri pushdowns
(40) 3 x burnouts

Box jumps
(40) 10
(44) 10
(48) 4 - 3 fails

Hanging Leg raises
15
 
Jan 11
Rest day - ish. Ok, was a lengthy warm up

6:30-7:15p

Inverted Rows on Ropes
12 / 10 / 10

Hyper Ext
Pause 10 / 10 / 10

Lat Pulls
(180) 8 / 8
(200) 7

Slam ball over head carry
(100) 50 ft x 6

KB swings
(70) 15 / 15 / 12

Standing DB Ys/ Behind back to behind head (shoulder work)
(5) 3 x 15 under tension

Strict Axle OHP
(130) 4 x 5

Seated preacher tricep push
2 x burnout failure

Weighted Pull Ups
(25) 3 x 7

Ab Wheel - kneel to full plank
10 / 10 / 12

Forearm Roller
(35 lb KB) 3 x 4 both directions

Never broke sweat. Stayed low energy. Got the damn HR required pin stick an hour earlier and nurse said might run fever and other crap.
 
Jan 13
Diva day
5:45-6:20p

Russian twist landmine
(10) 3 x 10

Face pulls
3 x12

Rear delt flies -cables
3x 15

Ring Pull Ups
10 / 9 / 8

Landmine V pulls
(135) 3 x 10

Tri push downs
3 x 20

Got the red ass and quit. Fucking lymph node in arm pit is swollen, feels like a damn golf ball stuck there. Tried multiple over head lifts and it's aggravating as hell. More side effects. :mad:
 
Jan 14
6-7p
Feeler

Lunges
50ft x 3 Double rep each leg

Chin Up
3 x 10

Clean n Press
(155) 6 / 6
(175) 3
(195) 3

DB Row
(90) 3 x 8 ea

Sandbag over Yoke
(200) 3 x 5

Rick Shrugs
(260) 3 x 10

Front Squat A2G
(150) 3 x 7

Weight PullUp
(45) 5

Box Jump
(40) 10

Out of time, had to bail. (knot under arm down half way)
 
Jan 15
5:45-6:45p
Kid sleeping, no slamming weights leg day

Warm up: 5 min fan bike

Pause Squat Jumps
3x10

Plate behind head Squats (Shoulder warm up- hold it so it's not resting on back)
3 x 10

RDL
(155) 10 / 10 / 12

HPND
(70) 10 / 10 / 12

Yukon Squats (just watched an Alshrue vid about pulling bar and pointing elbows)
(190) 4
(210) 4
(230) 4
(250) 4
(280) 4
* much better feel on shoulder, never felt the sting

Barbell hip thrust
At this moment, realized I don't know how to get under the bar. Was a goofy awkward fight of trying to hold it while sitting in position
(155) 8 - goofy dance part 2 to get from under it
(body weight) 25 rep / 20 rep

Calf Raises
25 / 25 / 20

Viking Press Landmine squat
(110) 3 x 8

Mountain Climbers
50 / 50 / 75

Cool down: 5 minutes of leg stretches
 
