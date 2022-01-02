Jungle Boogie

Gonna give this training logs thing a go for 1st time. Just started keeping logs recently, huge increase in productivity and cutting out wasted time wondering around gym. Very novice in education of lifts, know how to hit muscles just not the specific names of all 10,000 movements. Routine is all over the damn place. Some weeks looks like complete over training. Not a fan of rest days, will pace around on an off day wanting to get cardio that turns into body weight day. Just an obsession of getting lost in the lifts.Wanted a set of weights since 13 yrs old. Never was big enough to be any good at picking up the heavy ones but will stay in my corner working harder than anyone. It's a physical and mental exhaustion that is absolutely necessary for sanity.Love physical activities and hate crowds, so built an entire multi-function gym inside of the house. Could easily get lost in there 2-3 hours every single day. But unspoken compromise with the family, I try to get in and out in less than 75 minutes.** Will keep track in lbs, I can't get the concept of kg numbers** always holding fingers up counting in the air while mouth breathing.