Law Juneteenth is now a National and Federal Holiday!!!!

Obviously going to pass House.

Its about damn time. Likely effective 2022.

Get rid of Columbus Day.
Call it the Indigenous People Day and give the day off to Native Americans only


 
I don't mind a day meant to celebrate the anniversary of slavery ending. America has an ugly past with slavery, and the abolishment of it should be celebrated. Hopefully the world takes notice.

Pretty racist idea, tbh.
 
this is it.

Queen B is a right wing troll
 
Queen B can be a positive left wing poster at times, way too subtle to be a right wing troll. I think they just like to trigger right wingers sometimes and aren't very clever about doing it.
 
