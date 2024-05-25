June gonna be pretty lit for ufc fans

boys this gonna be fun

doostin vs islam
strickland vs costa
whittaker vs khamzat
pavlovich vs volkov

then finally we got
conor vs chandler

definitely stepping up their game after so many disappointed cards in the last few years

anyone wanna give me their predictions on these fights?
 
Yeah looks great.

2024 is going to end up as one of UFC's best years.
 
Predictions:

Islam wins by sub round 2
Strickland wins by decision or TKO round 4
Whittaker wins by TKO round 4
Pavlovich wins by KO round 1
Chandler by KO round 2, if he doesn't fight like an idiot lol
 
i honestly think khamzat gonna prove the haters wrong and beat whittaker. he looks invincible when he is on top of his game. as long as he doesn't get cocky

still undefeated
 
We'll see, Khamzat is super dangerous in round 1 but will get less and less likely to get a finish as every minute passes, I think if Whittaker survives the first round and a half or so he should be in a good position to win the rest of the fight. I don't think Khamzat will ever be a 5 round fighter the way he dumps all of his energy into the first round.
 
