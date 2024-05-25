June gonna be pretty lit for ufc fans

AdamWarlock
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2021
- Messages
- 1,272
- Reaction score
- 1,696
boys this gonna be fun
doostin vs islam
strickland vs costa
whittaker vs khamzat
pavlovich vs volkov
then finally we got
conor vs chandler
definitely stepping up their game after so many disappointed cards in the last few years
anyone wanna give me their predictions on these fights?
