June gonna be pretty lit for ufc fans

AdamWarlock said: i honestly think khamzat gonna prove the haters wrong and beat whittaker. he looks invincible when he is on top of his game. still undefeated

We'll see, Khamzat is super dangerous in round 1 but will get less and less likely to get a finish as every minute passes, I think if Whittaker survives the first round and a half or so he should be in a good position to win the rest of the fight. I don't think Khamzat will ever be a 5 round fighter the way he dumps all of his energy into the first round.