Nova44 said: I'll be watching this. CBS is the weakest CW champ but he'll go out on his shield if he has to, and Riakporkhe always has that KO power. At the end of the day this will be a better fight that Shakur vs DLS and that's all that matters. Click to expand...

Absolutely agree and I really like this fight. These guys aren’t the best but they are very well matched, and these are generally the best fights. I’d much rather watch this than either guy against Opetaia, because we already know who wins and it will be one sided