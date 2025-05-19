Jumping X Pass vs Knee Cut Pass Off the Takedown

Invisible Jiu Jitsu
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2016
- Messages
- 1,043
- Reaction score
- 36
Jumping X Pass vs Knee Cut Pass
Don't wait for them to set up a nice guard after the takedown, pass straight away! Here I show 2 options, an athletic movement based pass, and a shutdown slow pass. Which is your favourite? X Pass vs knee cut
Don't wait for them to set up a nice guard after the takedown, pass straight away! Here I show 2 options, an athletic movement based pass, and a shutdown slow pass. Which is your favourite? X Pass vs knee cut