Crime Julio Cezar Chavez Jr. Arrested by ICE

www.dhs.gov

DHS Announces ICE Arrest of Mexican Boxer, Sinaloa Cartel Affiliate with Active Criminal Arrest Warrant Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. | Homeland Security

DHS announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained prominent Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and is processing him for expedited removal from the United States.
www.dhs.gov www.dhs.gov

"WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained prominent Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and is processing him for expedited removal from the United States. Chavez is a Mexican citizen who has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

In August 2023, he entered the country legally with a B2 tourist visa that was valid until February 2024.

Chavez is also believed to be an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. ICE arrested Chavez in Studio City, California on July 2.

On April 2, 2024, Chavez filed application for Lawful Permanent Resident status. Chavez’s application was based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen, who is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel through a prior relationship with the now-deceased son of the infamous cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

On December 17, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services made a referral to ICE that Chavez is an egregious public safety threat. However, an entry in a DHS law enforcement system under the Biden administration indicated Chavez was not an immigration enforcement priority.

On January 4, 2025, the Biden administration allowed Chavez to reenter the country and paroled him into the country at the San Ysidro port of entry.

Following multiple fraudulent statements on his application to become a Lawful Permanent Resident, he was determined to be in the country illegally and removable on June 27, 2025."



Should be arrested just for being bodied by Jake Paul. Go ICE!
 
Says involved with gun and drug trafficking, connections to cartel.

bigly deserves deportation
 
"But he's a father and just an family man trying to support them"

"And he is not illegal he is undocumented, you racist Nazi"

Actually I hope they send him to Alligator Alcatraz and he tries to escape and cuts his leg on his way over the wire.
 
Makes you wonder what kind of influence the cartels have in boxing. We know Irish organised crime gangs (Kinahans) were/are deep in boxing.
 
Guy who doesn't qualify for a green card is being deported.... Why do we need an announcement?
 
There's been rumors for years about the Chavez family's association with the cartels.
 
Tatra said:
Makes you wonder what kind of influence the cartels have in boxing. We know Irish organised crime gangs (Kinahans) were/are deep in boxing.
Click to expand...
In Mexico, probably a lot.
 
