Julianna Pena Went Into Harrison Fight “Plagued with several injuries” and “not a good camp”

Julianna Peña 'plagued' by injuries for Kayla Harrison fight, went in with a 'severe handicap' The former two-time UFC women's bantamweight champ spoke publicly for the first time since her title loss.

According to Julianna, she broke her thumb in early May. A few weeks after that she “fell and tore her elbow.” She said she went into the fight with a “severe handicap.”"I've been doing this since 2008. I think I have dislocated, broken and torn every ligament in my body," Peña said. "I was plagued with several injuries leading up to that fight, and it was not a good camp for me in that sense because I knew I was going into the fight with a pretty severe handicap."It crossed my mind [not to fight] but it wasn't bad enough to the point where I would have to not fight because I knew I was going to be able to push through, but I think it's a funny thing that my coaches probably didn't explain the severity of the situation to me. Otherwise, I probably would have thought more heavily on not competing."I have no issues with a fighter answering questions honestly an interviewer asks. I also think a fighter can choose not to say certain things regardless of what an interviewer asks. I’m actually quite impressed how Sean has answered questions after his loss. Julianna answers them pretty much how I expect her to.•full article: