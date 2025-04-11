Media Julianna Pena goes OFF on Kayla Harrison at press conference, calls her a weight bully

The press conference was like CM Punk vs Brock Lesnar.

The fight will be the same way but real.
 
I’m gonna have to look up how pena got the belt back. I was unaware of this

Ok I did that. I saw that fight too. Well it played anyway.
 
10000yearsold said:
I’m gonna have to look up how pena got the belt back. I was unaware of this

Ok I did that. I saw that fight too. Well it played anyway.
Won a controversial decision. 25 media members scored it for Pennington and only 1 scored it for Pena. Going into that fight Pena had zero wins over active UFC fighters.
 
560ti said:
Won a controversial decision. 25 media members scored it for Pennington and only 1 scored it for Pena. Going into that fight Pena had zero wins over active UFC fighters.
And had, I believe, 1 ranked win her whole career over #9 McMann (who wasn't on a win streak or anything) in order to get her first title shot. Really fucking bunk shit
 
Pena is insufferable. At least Kayla smeshes people sometimes.
 
