9 months is actually a really quick turnaround for Peña.
She earned her first title shot by going 2-2 over 5 years, and her second by doing nothing for over 2 years.
Why the fuck should she care about the division? Shes a prize fighter trying to get money and that div is sorely lacking money fights.Ah good, I was hoping the division wouldn't move forward at all.
Yes, the best way to prove you're better than the person that's been retired over a year is to call them out immediately, but have no plans to fight them for over a full year from now.
Inactivity only factors when they want to use it against someone.It's sometimes strange how the UFC don't factor inactivity into their title plans.
Like, preferential treatment gets given all the time, but this isn't one of the markers for some reason.
Putting belts on people who rarely fight causes huge headaches - yet they tried three times to put it on Colby, for example. Just... why?
I just understand why she is trying to get whatever she can with her big fuckin mouth.
She definitley sucks. I cant stand her.She didn't even bother to mention Harrison in her post fight speech when all eyes were on her. She should have used her big mouth then. Complete fail on her part if she's trying to make more money.