greenseeker said:
9 months is actually a really quick turnaround for Peña.

She earned her first title shot by going 2-2 over 5 years, and her second by doing nothing for over 2 years.
It's sometimes strange how the UFC don't factor inactivity into their title plans.

Like, preferential treatment gets given all the time, but this isn't one of the markers for some reason.

Putting belts on people who rarely fight causes huge headaches - yet they tried three times to put it on Colby, for example. Just... why?
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Ah good, I was hoping the division wouldn't move forward at all.

Yes, the best way to prove you're better than the person that's been retired over a year is to call them out immediately, but have no plans to fight them for over a full year from now.
Why the fuck should she care about the division? Shes a prize fighter trying to get money and that div is sorely lacking money fights.
 
Jon! said:
It's sometimes strange how the UFC don't factor inactivity into their title plans.

Like, preferential treatment gets given all the time, but this isn't one of the markers for some reason.

Putting belts on people who rarely fight causes huge headaches - yet they tried three times to put it on Colby, for example. Just... why?
Inactivity only factors when they want to use it against someone.
 
HHJ said:
Why the fuck should she care about the division? Shes a prize fighter trying to get money and that div is sorely lacking money fights.
Harrison is the money fight. No one would give a shit about that division if they hadn't signed Harrison. And no one is interested in her fighting Nunes again either. She needs to read the room.
 
Ace70 V2 said:
Inactivity only factors when they want to use it against someone.
I'd be a bit of a bully then because I'd use it all the time <lmao>

While I'd have sympathy if someone sat out for a title shot they were promised (if the champ got injured, say), I wouldn't let a single rank squatter anywhere near a belt.
 
blaseblase said:
Harrison is the money fight. No one would give a shit about that division if they hadn't signed Harrison. And no one is interested in her fighting Nunes again either. She needs to read the room.
Its true no one cares about her fighting Nunes, and I doubt Nunes would even come back if it wasnt for Harrison being there.

I just understand why she is trying to get whatever she can with her big fuckin mouth.
 
HHJ said:
Its true no one cares about her fighting Nunes, and I doubt Nunes would even come back if it wasnt for Harrison being there.

I just understand why she is trying to get whatever she can with her big fuckin mouth.
She didn't even bother to mention Harrison in her post fight speech when all eyes were on her. She should have used her big mouth then. Complete fail on her part if she's trying to make more money.
 
