Julianna Peña is going to hurt Kayla on the feet

Geniusss

Geniusss

If Kayla doesn't put Julianna on the ground asap she is gonna get hurt on the feet.
Kayla's striking sucks, while Juliannas may doesn't seem too pretty, but she gets in there and she hits hard!!

Also she has an iron-chin, Nunes -who is the biggest female KO artist- hit her with everything she had, her best shots over and over and couldn't put her away..

Julianna is like Charles Oliveira, she gets right back up swinging... swinging hard!! The 1st fight she had Nunes rocked on the feet and even that 2nd fight that Nunes won every round she still was tagging Nunes and had her looking unrecognizable after the fight

1749080667895.jpeg
1749080953673.jpeg
 
Yeah, Peña’s striking is super ugly but it is very effective in practice. She landed more on Nunez than any other woman has in a stand-up fight. And she stood toe to toe. to Raquel Pennington. Even if you think Peña lost that fight, her striking and Pennington’s striking was very close. And Raquel was on a six fight winning streak going into that fight.

I think it’s no question that Peña would absolutely dominate Kayla in a straight kickboxing match. So if somehow her take down defense holds up, Kayla is in big trouble.
 
Kayla is going to Zangief slam Pena through the mat.
zangief-spinning.gif
 
They should both wear wigs -- I want to see these girls scrapping and the wigs go flying.

After last week -- UFC owes me some serious live action at the top of the Card.

 
When this (Pena) is a top striker in a division, do we really need that division in the UFC?

QU6bPE.gif


598fcae7eb222e444f814a19fbcbcdf9fc4ddea8.gif
 
Shes a huge underdog I think shes pretty good value. I'm gonna be rooting for her.
 
I am also on the idea, too. If Kayla can't take her down or if the gas tank starts to wane a bit. Kayla will have a hard time staying on the feet with Peña.

I am calling late round finish for Peña.
 
I'm pretty excited for this bout.
Really feel uncertain about how it's going to go.
 
Oscar Madison said:
They should both wear wigs -- I want to see these girls scrapping and the wigs go flying.

After last week -- UFC owes me some serious live action at the top of the Card.

And that..is why Spring Breaks up and down the Eastern Coast are effectively cancelled.

Pena is not a good striker. She is very tough and can take a punch. She needs to survive Harrison's blitz on the ground. Harrison is too big for that division. Her cardio isn't going to hold if someone makes her work. Pena can't rely on being tough and pray Harrison gets tired punching her in the face. She has to be able to get back on her feet.
 
I think Kayla has to finish this within 1.5 rounds or she's going to lose.

She struggled badly after she couldn't finish Larissa early and lost. Didn't really dominate Ladd or Ketlen either.

Pena is more gritty, has better cardio, and is a better wrestler than all of those girls.

The cut to BW is brutal for Kayla as well.

Unless time has caught up to Pena, I think she'll likely outlast Kayla earlier and take over as the fight goes on.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Kayla is going to Zangief slam Pena through the mat.
zangief-spinning.gif
Nope..

Pena is going to weather the storm and break her. trust, take pena over 2.5 bet 365 is giving good odds on it.


xhaydenx said:
Unless time has caught up to Pena, I think she'll likely outlast Kayla earlier and take over as the fight goes on.
thoughts on pena over 2.5 +900?
 
