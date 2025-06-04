Julianna Peña is going to hurt Kayla on the feet

Geniusss
If Kayla doesn't put Julianna on the ground asap she is gonna get hurt on the feet.
Kayla's striking sucks, while Juliannas may doesn't seem too pretty, but she gets in there and she hits hard!!
Also she has an iron-chin, Nunes -who is the biggest female KO artist- hit her with everything she had, her best shots over and over and couldn't put her away..
Julianna is like Charles Oliveira, she gets right back up swinging... swinging hard!! The 1st fight she had Nunes rocked on the feet and even that 2nd fight that Nunes won every round she still was tagging Nunes and had her looking unrecognizable after the fight
