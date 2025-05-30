Media Juliana Pena accuses Kayla Harrison of PEDs to her face

IMG_5561.jpeg

The buildup to UFC 316’s co-main event between champ Julianna Peña and Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison is heating up fast. Both women joined the UFC Live desk and did not hold back. Here’s everything you need to know from the interview, Sherbums:

🔥 Bulleted Cliffs:​


  • Julianna Peña defends her UFC bantamweight title against Kayla Harrison at UFC 316.
  • Peña says she's learned from past mistakes and is sharper than ever.
  • Harrison confidently claims she’s the best fighter in the world and ready to prove it "one breath at a time."
  • Kayla cites her decades of mat time since age six as a major advantage.
  • Peña emphasizes her UFC resume since 2013, consistently facing the top 5–10 contenders.
  • Kayla says being accused of PEDs is a “compliment” and points to a lifetime of clean testing.
  • Peña dismisses Amanda Nunes talk: “I’m 110% focused on Kayla.”
  • Harrison admits Peña's trash talk rubs her the wrong way but still respects her skills.
  • Peña accuses Kayla of hypocrisy—claiming Kayla was calling her delusional before ever signing with the UFC.
  • The two clash on Kayla’s weight-cutting and whether she’s truly proven herself at 135 for 25 minutes.
  • Peña says Harrison has to submit or KO her—otherwise she gets drowned in deep waters.
  • Kayla throws shade back: “You’re not Ronda Rousey.”
  • Peña fires back: “Ronda beat you.” (🔥)
  • Tensions boil over as both fighters trade verbal shots, but mutual respect peeks through the venom.

🗣 Whether you think Peña’s experience reigns supreme or believe Kayla’s skillset is the real game-changer—this fight has the heat, the history, and the stakes to be an all-timer.


💬 Let’s hear it: who’s walking out champ? And is this the real main event of UFC 316?
 
everyone-is-on-steriods-boxing.gif


basic-stuff.gif
 
Did she actually accuse her in the video? All I saw was the reporter bringing the matter up
 
I know people like to hate on Honda but Harrisson’s looks make me give credit to Rousey for being (presumably) clean especially given her dominance. At the very least Rousey has been one of the most natty-looking at the top of WMMA.
 
jko1355 said:
Very clearly Kayla hasn’t ever been clean. It’s actually impossible for a girl to build that much muscle without steroids while doing that much cardio…. But does is matter?
Click to expand...
this site has some amazing bro science. I love how you legitimately have no idea what the natural limits a women can have in terms of muscle mass, but you said a statement as if you knew anyway.
 
I’d like to see Peña successfully defend her title…

But It’s really hard for me to see her coming away with a win here.
 
maximus__ said:
Try the Joe Rogan Podcast... Holy crap it was hard to get through.

I usually like the fighter ones, but she made Bobby Green sound like a genius talking about all the crimes he committed with his "dad"
Click to expand...
I remember the Bobby Green episode. Joe has a schtick for platforming complete imbeciles.
 
