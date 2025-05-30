Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 23,107
- Reaction score
- 51,061
The buildup to UFC 316’s co-main event between champ Julianna Peña and Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison is heating up fast. Both women joined the UFC Live desk and did not hold back. Here’s everything you need to know from the interview, Sherbums:
Bulleted Cliffs:
- Julianna Peña defends her UFC bantamweight title against Kayla Harrison at UFC 316.
- Peña says she's learned from past mistakes and is sharper than ever.
- Harrison confidently claims she’s the best fighter in the world and ready to prove it "one breath at a time."
- Kayla cites her decades of mat time since age six as a major advantage.
- Peña emphasizes her UFC resume since 2013, consistently facing the top 5–10 contenders.
- Kayla says being accused of PEDs is a “compliment” and points to a lifetime of clean testing.
- Peña dismisses Amanda Nunes talk: “I’m 110% focused on Kayla.”
- Harrison admits Peña's trash talk rubs her the wrong way but still respects her skills.
- Peña accuses Kayla of hypocrisy—claiming Kayla was calling her delusional before ever signing with the UFC.
- The two clash on Kayla’s weight-cutting and whether she’s truly proven herself at 135 for 25 minutes.
- Peña says Harrison has to submit or KO her—otherwise she gets drowned in deep waters.
- Kayla throws shade back: “You’re not Ronda Rousey.”
- Peña fires back: “Ronda beat you.” ()
- Tensions boil over as both fighters trade verbal shots, but mutual respect peeks through the venom.
🗣 Whether you think Peña’s experience reigns supreme or believe Kayla’s skillset is the real game-changer—this fight has the heat, the history, and the stakes to be an all-timer.
Let’s hear it: who’s walking out champ? And is this the real main event of UFC 316?
Last edited: