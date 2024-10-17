Media Juliana Peña Gives Heartfelt Pep Rally Speech at Daughter’s School – And You Sherbums Still Hatin on the Champ?!

You heartless Sherbums are always doubting the queen, but Peña just proved again why she’s the champ – both in and out of the cage!

She gave an emotional, inspiring speech at her daughter’s school pep rally, showing the kind of leadership you can’t teach. But of course, y’all overlook that because she doesn’t fit your mold.

Go ahead, keep hating on a champ who’s inspiring kids while holding the gold. How does that feel, Sherbums?
 
I feel like half of sherdog spends a good part of their lives hating on someone

They're like narcissists looking for supply

And they get it by hating on random public figures over the internet.
 
We need a shoop expert to do this...
B4UnsNA.gif


to that!

Just lol at "the champ."
 
That's cool.

They having flooding where they were ? I see the little one in rain boots.
 
Those kids' dreams are gonna go up in flames when Kayla rips her arm off
 
Glad I have your permission. Appreciate it.

She's a loudmouth obnoxious person (I would call her something else but I don't want to get deleted) who is delusional enough to actually believe Amanda Nunes if afraid of her. And BTW she is only the champ because two judges are blind and dumb.

Just curious, are you related to her or something?
 
She lost 1, 4, 5. She's trying to hold up the division. Fight Kayla. Rocky didn't lose. She has a child too. Ask the child how they feel being robbed.
 
She lost that fight and I lost $ on that fight. Her daughter looks like a brat as well.
 
I don't hate Pena. I just want her to not take almost an entire year off before she defends the belt again just so she can go on another mom champ tour..
 
