











Sherbums, while you lot are here debating rankings, Juliana Peña and Belal Muhammad were backstage chilling with none other than Jelly Roll. Yeah, that’s right, the UFC’s finest hanging out with a chart-topping country rap star! Who needs fight camps when you’ve got Jelly Roll spitting bars backstage? Peña was probably hyping up her next move while Belal’s plotting his next welterweight assault. If you missed this, you’re slacking. Let’s go, Sherbums—what’s next, Jelly Roll as a corner man?