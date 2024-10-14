Media Juliana Peña & Belal Muhammad Kickin’ It with Jelly Roll Backstage – Sherbums, Take Notes!

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
@Gold
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
21,961
Reaction score
48,277






Sherbums, while you lot are here debating rankings, Juliana Peña and Belal Muhammad were backstage chilling with none other than Jelly Roll. Yeah, that’s right, the UFC’s finest hanging out with a chart-topping country rap star! Who needs fight camps when you’ve got Jelly Roll spitting bars backstage? Peña was probably hyping up her next move while Belal’s plotting his next welterweight assault. If you missed this, you’re slacking. Let’s go, Sherbums—what’s next, Jelly Roll as a corner man?
 
Jelly Roll, UFC HW champ with 6 months training his takedown defense.
 
i dont know who he is

i've heard some fat white women mention going to his concert tho
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,634
Messages
56,336,252
Members
175,170
Latest member
fappun

Share this page

Back
Top