Julian Erosa has become one of my favorite fighters because of his resilience.

He's not the best and probably never will be, but he has already made his mark on the UFC.



This is his third stint in the UFC. He was on TUF (Conor/Faber). He scratched and clawed to get by 3 opponents before getting KO'd by Artem Lobov, despite having a 27 inch reach advantage.



He got into the UFC anyway. After taking out a castmate, he was KO'D and subsequently cut.



He spent the next two years going 6-2 as a headliner on the regional scene, facing good competition. Then, he gets the call for a fight on Dana White's Contender Series and knocks out Jammall Emmers before getting signed again.



He goes 0-3 in the UFC, getting knocked out twice. That brings his UFC record to 1-4 with 3 KO losses. Despite the very good competition, he was cut.



After that, he goes back to the regionals and wins another tough fight. This gives him the opportunity to step in for a UFC fighter who has to pull out.



His third UFC stint so far: he's 4-1, with one flying knee KO, two third-round submissions in very close fights over top prospects, and what will be a FOTY candidate. He has also gotten $150k in bonus money.



Those wins in round 3 over Jourdain and Woodson are two of my favorite fights in recent years. Those were quintessential veteran victories, getting a sub in the last round of a battle.



His chin isn't the greatest. He will lose again, and when he does, it will probably be to a power puncher via 1st round KO. But when his chin holds up, he's a very game fighter for the full 15. And his chin has held up against some very good strikers lately.



Also, seeing him use those JBG antics just to hit a clutch takedown really impressed me. Nice deception.



Even if this is as far as he goes, he has already made his mark. Fans will remember his war with Peterson for quite some time.



Not every one of your favorite fighters should be a GOAT or GOAT candidate. They don't even have to be contenders. You should make room for guys like Erosa.