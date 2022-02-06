Julian Erosa has become one of my favorite fighters because of his resilience.

He's not the best and probably never will be, but he has already made his mark on the UFC.

This is his third stint in the UFC. He was on TUF (Conor/Faber). He scratched and clawed to get by 3 opponents before getting KO'd by Artem Lobov, despite having a 27 inch reach advantage.

He got into the UFC anyway. After taking out a castmate, he was KO'D and subsequently cut.

He spent the next two years going 6-2 as a headliner on the regional scene, facing good competition. Then, he gets the call for a fight on Dana White's Contender Series and knocks out Jammall Emmers before getting signed again.

He goes 0-3 in the UFC, getting knocked out twice. That brings his UFC record to 1-4 with 3 KO losses. Despite the very good competition, he was cut.

After that, he goes back to the regionals and wins another tough fight. This gives him the opportunity to step in for a UFC fighter who has to pull out.

His third UFC stint so far: he's 4-1, with one flying knee KO, two third-round submissions in very close fights over top prospects, and what will be a FOTY candidate. He has also gotten $150k in bonus money.

Those wins in round 3 over Jourdain and Woodson are two of my favorite fights in recent years. Those were quintessential veteran victories, getting a sub in the last round of a battle.

His chin isn't the greatest. He will lose again, and when he does, it will probably be to a power puncher via 1st round KO. But when his chin holds up, he's a very game fighter for the full 15. And his chin has held up against some very good strikers lately.

Also, seeing him use those JBG antics just to hit a clutch takedown really impressed me. Nice deception.

Even if this is as far as he goes, he has already made his mark. Fans will remember his war with Peterson for quite some time.

Not every one of your favorite fighters should be a GOAT or GOAT candidate. They don't even have to be contenders. You should make room for guys like Erosa.
 
Easy to root for and like you said, he overcame adversity and persevered. He's currently having a successful, and entertaining lower card run right now. I really wish he was more defensive minded and you can see his ceiling, but guys like him can put on fun fights, entertain us and ride out a career in the UFC. He got the $100K bonus yesterday which I was happy to see. Hopefully he gets a pay bump soon too. He's earned it.
 
Just like how from his tuf stint to now matt brown will always be one of my favorite fighters , he didn't overcome as much as erosa but he has come back from a couple hard losing streaks as well but every single fight that wasn't against Damian Maia was a dam good fight
 
Juicy J, baby. Dude comes to scrap. I'm a fan. :cool:

jumasterflex said:
Just like how from his tuf stint to now matt brown will always be one of my favorite fighters , he didn't overcome as much as erosa but he has come back from a couple hard losing streaks as well but every single fight that wasn't against Damian Maia was a dam good fight
Matt Brown was maybe one win away from a title shot. He became a legit Contender. He came into the UFC with a 6-7 record, I believe. His story is one of my favorites. It doesn't happen often, but sometimes guys can "turn a corner" and level up significantly after a rough start.
 
Fucking goofy to have been signed, cut, brought back repeatedly more than twice, cut, repeat, lol. What a run-around this person has been sent on over a loss in a spot
 
Goodfella86 said:
Good writing sir, and I have been a fan of his for awhile.
He's tough, fun to watch... can't beat that.
 
I just watched the Erosa fight as I couldnt be near a TV last night for the Prelims.
What a war! Round 2 in particular was insane.

Erosa has such grit and heart and he will not quit.
tremendous work, hope he enjoys the extra 100,000.
 
Goodfella86 said:
27 inch reach advantage lololololololol
 
I’ll always watch his fights and generally support him. Hes a good, honest fighter that always comes to fight. He’s rarely in a bad fight
 
It was an amazing scrap! Erosa is very game and delivers.

As you said may not be top shelf but there is fight in that dawg!
 
He caught my attention on TUF, dude comes to scrap


He is def one resilient motherfucker
 
Figurd I'd bump this bad boy since Juicy J is fighting again tonight. He's fighting Melqui Costa and will probably lose. Or probably win.

He is without a doubt the worst guy to bet on in MMA, due to his ability to look world class or get flatlined early by literally anyone. There's no rhyme or reason to who beats him really, look at the L's on his record and you'll see what I mean. Yet he also has the ability to take out very good fighters who you'd expect to be able to lay him out posthaste. This guy doesn't make sense!

His last fight against the ghost of Darren Elkins was a sad example of target practice so it makes sense he's back in here quickly, and I'm glad he's back, but I refuse to wager anything on this man's fights.

I'll pick Costa via first round sub so Erosa can get the win. That's how it works.
 
Yeah, i always liked him since i saw him on TUF. It's good to see him winning fights, getting bonuses and most importantly keeping his job in the UFC.
 
TRYHARD 2001 said:
Figurd I'd bump this bad boy since Juicy J is fighting again tonight. He's fighting Melqui Costa and will probably lose. Or probably win.

He is without a doubt the worst guy to bet on in MMA, due to his ability to look world class or get flatlined early by literally anyone. There's no rhyme or reason to who beats him really, look at the L's on his record and you'll see what I mean. Yet he also has the ability to take out very good fighters who you'd expect to be able to lay him out posthaste. This guy doesn't make sense!

His last fight against the ghost of Darren Elkins was a sad example of target practice so it makes sense he's back in here quickly, and I'm glad he's back, but I refuse to wager anything on this man's fights.

I'll pick Costa via first round sub so Erosa can get the win. That's how it works.
I'll always have doubt in his chin, but I'll always have faith in his danger, both on the feet and on the mat.

Melk is awesome. He's well-rounded, and he's a workhorse, just like Erosa (only he's considerably younger). But I think and hope Julian is gonna keep his chin safe and get a sub here.
 
