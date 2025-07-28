Julian Brown, a young Atlanta inventor who created tech that turns plastic into gasoline, is now missing.

payton
A young inventor from metro Atlanta, Julian Brown, has gone missing for nearly two weeks shortly after he posted a cryptic message that he was "certainly under attack".
Brown recently rose to fame for his ingestion of 'Plastoline' a technology that converts plastics into gasoline or other usable fuels like diesel, jet fuel etc. Brown, on his social media, posted that some "very, very odd stuff" was happening to him and he was "certainly under attack".
more : https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...t-triggers-suspense/articleshow/122953942.cms