Julian Brown, a young Atlanta inventor who created tech that turns plastic into gasoline, is now missing.

A young inventor from metro Atlanta, Julian Brown, has gone missing for nearly two weeks shortly after he posted a cryptic message that he was "certainly under attack".

Brown recently rose to fame for his ingestion of 'Plastoline' a technology that converts plastics into gasoline or other usable fuels like diesel, jet fuel etc. Brown, on his social media, posted that some "very, very odd stuff" was happening to him and he was "certainly under attack".

Inventing something better than the gasoline industry is like publicly saying something bad about Boeing, prolly aint gonna end with a party at the ice cream shoppe, if ya catch my drift...


 
Anyone check 1955?

christopher-lloyd-1point21gigawatts.gif
 
Word on the street is he also invented something that turns plastic into dirt on Hillary
 
He's probably cooked his brain with those toxic plastic fumes.
 
djacobox372 said:
Doesn't the oil industry make plastic?
they do.
Plastic is made from crude oil and other stuff.

Also there has been projects like this for years. This isn't new.

I seen a random Indian dude turn plastic into fuel 4 years ago
 
